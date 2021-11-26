Zakk Wylde on His Own Mt. Riffmore, Ridiculous Music Videos, and Ozzy’s No More Tears

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Zakk Wylde sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the new Black Label Society album, Doom Crew Inc., in particular the album’s showcasing of the band’s twin guitar attack.

The legendary guitarist digs into his thoughts on the prowess of other musicians, being a reflection of the music we listen to, and how the lockdown had him sidelined at home for the first time in decades. He also shares stories about the ridiculous fun BLS had shooting the videos for “End of Days” and “Set You Free.”

Wylde also takes us back to 1991 for the 30th anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tears album and discusses what it was like to be a hard rock band in the age of grunge.

Listen to Zakk Wylde discuss Doom Crew Inc, Ozzy Osbourne, and more above or via the YouTube player below, and then make sure you’re subscribed to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

