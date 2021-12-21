The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed its shortlists for 2022 Oscar nominees in several categories, including Best Original Song, Best Original Score, and Best Documentary Feature.

In the original song category, a longlist of 84 initial nominees has been whittled down to 15. They include husband and wife JAY-Z and Beyoncé, who are nominated for “Guns Go Bang” (The Harder They Fall) and “Be Alive” (King Richard), respectively. Billie Eilish’s Bond theme “No Time to Die” is also on the shortlist, as are songs by Sparks (“So May We Start?” from Annette), Brian Wilson and Jim James (“Right Where I Belong” from Brian Wilson: Long Rode Promised), Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (“Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up), Jennifer Hudson (“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect), and U2 (“Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2).

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood appears twice on the shortlist Best Original Score thanks to his compositions for The Power of the Dog and Spencer. The legendary Hans Zimmer will look to pick up his second Oscar as his scores for both Dune and No Time to Die are on the shortlist. Other notable names include Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch), Nicholas Britell (Don’t Look Up), and Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe (Candyman).

Eilish also finds herself in contention for Best Documentary Feature, as her recent film The World’s a Little Blurry is on the shortlist alongside Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) and Todd Haynes’ titular Velvet Underground documentary, among several other titles.

The five finalists in each of these categories and the rest of the 2022 Oscar nominees will be announced on February 8th. Winners will then be awarded during the televised ceremony scheduled to take place on March 27th.

Best Original Song Shortlist:

“So May We Start?” from “Annette”

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

“Right Where I Belong” from “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”

“Automatic Woman” from “Bruised”

“Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”

“Beyond The Shore” from “CODA”

“The Anonymous Ones” from “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”

“Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2”

Best Original Score Shortlist:

“Being the Ricardos”

“Candyman”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”

“The Green Knight”

“The Harder They Fall”

“King Richard”

“The Last Duel”

“No Time to Die”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Documentary Feature Shortlist:

“Águilas”

“Audible”

“A Broken House”

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”

“Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”

“Day of Rage”

“The Facility”

“Lead Me Home”

“Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Sophie & the Baron”

“Takeover”

“Terror Contagion”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”