Win A Boy Named Charlie Brown Special Edition Vinyl and Tote Bag

We're giving away five copies of Turntable Lab's new PEANUTS collection LP, pressed on yellow wax

A Boy Named Charlie Brown Special Edition Vinyl Bundle (Turntable Labs)
December 2, 2021 | 1:06pm ET

    From Halloween through Christmas, there’s no better group of friends to spend the holiday season with than the Peanuts gang. While Snoopy and the kids have long been part of seasonal celebrations, let’s not forget the film that started it all: 1969’s A Boy Named Charlie Brown. To help you remember the classic cartoon, we’re giving away Turntable Lab’s newly announced special edition A Boy Named Charlie Brown vinyl soundtrack.

    A collaboration with Craft Recordings, Turntable Lab’s Charlie Brown vinyl is pressed on yellow wax. The jacket comes with a custom obi-strip, and inside you’ll find eight collectible baseball cards showing off the Peanuts team of Snoopy, Woodstock, Peppermint Patty, Linus, Lucy, Franklin, Schroeder, and of course good ol’ Charlie Brown himself. Each card features the players’ key stats on the back, including their position and favorite sandwich.

    The LP is part of Turntable Lab’s new Peanuts Collection, which also features record mats, T-shirts, and record shopping totes. The totes feature Schroeder explaining to Lucy that “buying records cheers me up… Whenever I feel low, I buy some new records.” Relatable, isn’t it? So what the heck, we’ll throw in some of these totes to the prize pool as well.

    To win one of five (5) of these A Boy Named Charlie Brown vinyl and tote bundles, simply enter using the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the entry form, enter here.) You can also check out all of Turntable Lab’s Peanuts Collection, set for release on December 8th, at the store’s website.

    A Boy Named Charlie Brown Special Edition Vinyl and Tote Bag

    Editor’s NoteEntry requires enrollment in the Consequence newsletter. Giveaway limited to US residents only.

