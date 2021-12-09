Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Composers of the Year Aaron and Bryce Dessner’s Collaborative Nature Reached New Heights in 2021

The National siblings expanded their already-extensive collaborative resumés with Cyrano and C'mon C'mon

Aaron and Bryce Dessner, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
December 9, 2021 | 9:30am ET

    Our 2021 Annual Report continues with the announcement of Aaron and Bryce Dessner as our Composers of the Year. As the year winds down, stay tuned for more awards, lists, and articles about the best music, film, and TV of 2021. You can find it all in one place here.

    There are collaborators, and then there are the Dessner brothers. Twins Aaron and Bryce are known largely for their work in The National, where the two serve largely as musical leaders. But their individual resumés are loaded with other co-workers, including Taylor Swift, Big Red Machine with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, and the folks who get involved when they pen concertos and film scores. The siblings always seem to be working with someone, and especially with each other.

    Despite being apart for a year and a half during the pandemic, that level of collaboration didn’t just continue; it expanded. The Dessners remotely wrote music for a trio of films over the last two years: Joe Wright’s Cyrano, Mike MillsC’mon C’mon, and Clint Bentley’s Jockey. Thankfully, this wasn’t entirely uncharted territory.

    Advertisement

    “I think we’ve benefitted in a very significant way in just the simple DNA of The National,” explains Aaron, “in just how we never really work in a room together.”

    Then there’s their relationship with the projects and filmmakers themselves. Screenwriter Erica Schmidt adapted Cyrano from her own stage musical, for which the Dessners wrote the arrangements and their National bandmate Matt Berninger wrote the lyrics alongside his wife/collaborator, Carin Besser. (The star happens to be Schmidt’s husband, Peter Dinklage, so the family lines run deep in this one.)

    C’mon C’mon, meanwhile, is a passion project of Mills’ that began back when he was working with The National on their I Am Easy to Find short film and album.

    Advertisement

    “I think that we were really drawn to filmmakers and visual artists,” says Bryce. “The way they think formally is really interesting for us as musicians, whether they’re seeing the bigger lines of things or taking a different emotional response.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tomorrow x together artist of the month

Artist of the Month TOMORROW X TOGETHER on Connecting Through Their Music: “We Want Our Fans to Be Proud"

December 8, 2021

manchester orchestra interview 2021

Manchester Orchestra on Their Year of Collaboration and Branching Out: "Why Shouldn't Your Scope of Art Get Wider?"

December 8, 2021

Nandi Bushell Rookie of the Year

2021 Rookie of the Year Nandi Bushell Brought Joy to Music Fans When We Needed It Most

December 8, 2021

Sonja Sohn Interview

The Wire Star Sonja Sohn on Wanting to Give Back to Baltimore With Her New HBO Documentary The Slow Hustle

December 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Composers of the Year Aaron and Bryce Dessner’s Collaborative Nature Reached New Heights in 2021

Menu Shop Search Sale