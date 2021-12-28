Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Alice Cooper Set Money Aside for His Crew When Pandemic Started

"I think all responsible bands did that. Hopefully."

alice cooper pandemic crew money
Alice Cooper (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 28, 2021 | 12:30pm ET

    Live music was one of the industries hit hardest when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Shock rock icon Alice Cooper saw the writing on the wall and put money aside for his road crew as lockdowns hit last year.

    In a new interview with Forbes, Cooper revealed that he supported his crew during the tough time before the widespread return of concerts. He only hopes other major acts did the same.

    “When we saw this coming, we put money aside for our crew,” Cooper said. “We could see that it was… something. So we put money aside as a backup for them. Because we knew that their unemployment would run out, you know? And then they’d have something to go to. I think all responsible bands did that. Hopefully.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Cooper is known for his elaborate stage show and theatrical set pieces. Putting it all together not only requires a dedicated touring lineup, but also the personnel to pull off such a lavish production.

    “These are people we live with,” Cooper continued. “We work with them every day. The guys that run the stage are as important as the guys that play guitar. So we made sure that everybody was covered. And that was really important. Hey, we thought this thing was gonna last a month! 18 months?! Unreal.”

    KISS Tour Guitar Tech death
     Editor's Pick
    KISS Roadies Blame Poor COVID Protocols for Death of Guitar Tech

    Cooper and company have since returned to the stage. In fact, he’s kept up a rigorous touring schedule despite the remaining uncertainty in the live music industry, touring this past fall and adding US dates for winter and spring 2022.

    Advertisement

    “I’ve been touring for 55 years,” Cooper reflected. “And we usually average 100 to 200 shows a year. We’re so used to being on stage that 18 months off was like insane! … Now people are out doing shows again — it’s back to the grind. And we love the grind!”

    You can get tickets to Alice Cooper’s upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster.

    Editor’s note: Here at Consequence, we’re supporting independent musicians by donating a portion of all proceeds from our Protect Live Music merch capsule to MusiCares’ COVD-19 Artist Relief Fund.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ozzy osbourne crptobatz nft

Ozzy Osbourne Announces CryptoBatz NFT Collection

December 28, 2021

Megadeth Life in Hell song

Dave Mustaine Teases New Megadeth Song "Life in Hell" from Upcoming Album: Listen

December 27, 2021

KISS Paul Stanley Omicron

KISS' Paul Stanley and His Entire Family Infected with Omicron Variant of COVID-19

December 27, 2021

Crosses Goodbye Horses

Chino Moreno's ††† (Crosses) Unveil Cover of Q Lazzarus' "Goodbye Horses": Stream

December 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alice Cooper Set Money Aside for His Crew When Pandemic Started

Menu Shop Search Sale