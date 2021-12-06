Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour

Buckcherry will provide support on select dates

alice cooper spring 2022 tour
Alice Cooper (photo by Jenny Risher)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 6, 2021 | 1:49pm ET

    Alice Cooper has announced a Spring 2022 North American tour, with support from Buckcherry on select dates.

    The shows continue Cooper’s campaign in support of 2021’s Detroit Stories, a tribute to the musical legacy of the Motor City, Cooper’s hometown.

    The Spring 2022 leg with Buckcherry kicks off March 18th in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and runs through April 20th in Seattle. Cooper will then meet up with ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley for joint concerts on April 22nd and April 23rd in Reno, Nevada, and Paso Robles, California, respectively (sans Buckcherry). Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The spring shows follow Cooper’s previously announced early 2022 US tour, which runs through January and February before concluding with an appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise.

    In our recent interview with Cooper, the legendary shock rocker discussed his recent tours and being back on the road in 2021.

    alice cooper 2022 us tour
     Editor's Pick
    Alice Cooper Announces Winter 2022 US Tour

    “There were times where bands said, ‘Well, maybe this is it. Maybe there is no more touring,’” Cooper told Heavy Consequence. “But now, everybody’s back out there. The audiences are amazing; they are so hungry for live music. That’s what we do. We were like little kids — we were giddy about even rehearsing.”

    Advertisement

    See a full list of Alice Cooper’s 2022 tour dates below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Alice Cooper’s 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
    01/29 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
    01/31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
    02/03 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
    02/04 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
    02/05 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
    02/07 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    02/08 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    02/09 – 02/14 @ Monsters of Rock Cruise
    03/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino *
    03/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
    03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
    03/22 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
    03/23 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
    03/25 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
    03/26 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
    03/27 – Peterborough, ON @ Memorial Centre
    03/29 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
    03/30 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre
    03/31 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
    04/02 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
    04/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
    04/04 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena
    04/06 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
    04/07 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
    04/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    04/10 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place
    04/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium
    04/14 – Calgary, AB @ Winsport Arena
    04/15 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Center
    04/16 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre
    04/19 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    04/20 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall
    04/22 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort ^
    04/23 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^

    * = no Buckcherry
    ^ = with Ace Frehley, no Buckcherry

    unnamed 81 Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

John Mulaney from scratch tour 2022 dates tickets

John Mulaney Announces 2022 "From Scratch" Tour

December 6, 2021

olivia rodrigo sour 2022 tour dates tickets

Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2022 "Sour World Tour"

December 6, 2021

HAIM 2022 tour

HAIM Announces 2022 North American Tour

December 6, 2021

weird al yankovic 2022 north american tour emo phillips

"Weird Al" Yankovic Plots Massive North American Tour for 2022

December 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale