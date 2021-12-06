Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour

Alice Cooper has announced a Spring 2022 North American tour, with support from Buckcherry on select dates.

The shows continue Cooper’s campaign in support of 2021’s Detroit Stories, a tribute to the musical legacy of the Motor City, Cooper’s hometown.

The Spring 2022 leg with Buckcherry kicks off March 18th in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and runs through April 20th in Seattle. Cooper will then meet up with ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley for joint concerts on April 22nd and April 23rd in Reno, Nevada, and Paso Robles, California, respectively (sans Buckcherry). Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

The spring shows follow Cooper’s previously announced early 2022 US tour, which runs through January and February before concluding with an appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise.

In our recent interview with Cooper, the legendary shock rocker discussed his recent tours and being back on the road in 2021.

“There were times where bands said, ‘Well, maybe this is it. Maybe there is no more touring,’” Cooper told Heavy Consequence. “But now, everybody’s back out there. The audiences are amazing; they are so hungry for live music. That’s what we do. We were like little kids — we were giddy about even rehearsing.”

Advertisement

See a full list of Alice Cooper’s 2022 tour dates below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Alice Cooper’s 2022 Tour Dates:

01/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

01/29 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

01/31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

02/03 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

02/04 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

02/05 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

02/07 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

02/08 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/09 – 02/14 @ Monsters of Rock Cruise

03/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino *

03/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

03/22 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

03/23 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

03/25 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

03/26 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

03/27 – Peterborough, ON @ Memorial Centre

03/29 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

03/30 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

03/31 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

04/02 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

04/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion

04/04 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena

04/06 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

04/07 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

04/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

04/10 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place

04/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium

04/14 – Calgary, AB @ Winsport Arena

04/15 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Center

04/16 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre

04/19 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

04/20 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall

04/22 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort ^

04/23 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^

* = no Buckcherry

^ = with Ace Frehley, no Buckcherry

Advertisement