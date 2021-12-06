Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour

Alice Cooper has announced a Spring 2022 North American tour, with support from Buckcherry on select dates.
The shows continue Cooper’s campaign in support of 2021’s Detroit Stories, a tribute to the musical legacy of the Motor City, Cooper’s hometown.
The Spring 2022 leg with Buckcherry kicks off March 18th in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and runs through April 20th in Seattle. Cooper will then meet up with ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley for joint concerts on April 22nd and April 23rd in Reno, Nevada, and Paso Robles, California, respectively (sans Buckcherry). Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
The spring shows follow Cooper’s previously announced early 2022 US tour, which runs through January and February before concluding with an appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise.
In our recent interview with Cooper, the legendary shock rocker discussed his recent tours and being back on the road in 2021.
“There were times where bands said, ‘Well, maybe this is it. Maybe there is no more touring,’” Cooper told Heavy Consequence. “But now, everybody’s back out there. The audiences are amazing; they are so hungry for live music. That’s what we do. We were like little kids — we were giddy about even rehearsing.”
See a full list of Alice Cooper’s 2022 tour dates below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
Alice Cooper’s 2022 Tour Dates:
01/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
01/29 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
01/31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
02/03 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
02/04 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
02/05 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
02/07 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
02/08 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/09 – 02/14 @ Monsters of Rock Cruise
03/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino *
03/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
03/22 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
03/23 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
03/25 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
03/26 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
03/27 – Peterborough, ON @ Memorial Centre
03/29 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
03/30 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre
03/31 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
04/02 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
04/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
04/04 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena
04/06 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
04/07 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
04/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
04/10 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place
04/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium
04/14 – Calgary, AB @ Winsport Arena
04/15 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Center
04/16 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre
04/19 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
04/20 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall
04/22 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort ^
04/23 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^
* = no Buckcherry
^ = with Ace Frehley, no Buckcherry