Alice Glass Shares New Single “FAIR GAME”: Stream

If you ever shopped at American Apparel between 2008 and 2012, you’ll be thrilled to know that Alice Glass — formerly one-half of Crystal Castles — is about to drop her long-awaited debut solo album, PREY//IV. Before its release on January 28th, the electro-pop musician has shared another single from the record called “FAIR GAME.”

Glass co-wrote the track with producer Jupiter Io, and it bears a welcome resemblance to early Crystal Castles music, particularly 2011’s (II). On “FAIR GAME,” Glass wavers between angelic singing and brutal screams over a gothic, glitchy instrumental that reminds us she was making “hyperpop” long before the word existed.

“I’m so embarrassed for us /You ruined everything for us /Everybody laughs behind your back,” Glass murmurs in the song. “Where would you be without me?” We’re not trying to point fingers, but considering Glass tweeted “Crystal Castles was. ALICE GLASS is” just a few hours before dropping “Fair Game,” we’re inclined to believe she’s referencing her former bandmate, with whom she had a disturbing fallout that prompted her departure from Crystal Castles.

Watch the eerie Bryan M. Ferguson-directed video for “FAIR GAME” below.

This year, Glass has also shared the singles “BABY TEETH” and “SUFFER AND SWALLOW,” which are also set to appear on PREY//IV.

