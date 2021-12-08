Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Alice Glass Shares New Single “FAIR GAME”: Stream

The electro-pop musician's debut solo LP arrives in January

alice glass new single fair game stream
Alice Glass, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 8, 2021 | 11:33am ET

    If you ever shopped at American Apparel between 2008 and 2012, you’ll be thrilled to know that Alice Glass — formerly one-half of Crystal Castles — is about to drop her long-awaited debut solo album, PREY//IV. Before its release on January 28th, the electro-pop musician has shared another single from the record called “FAIR GAME.”

    Glass co-wrote the track with producer Jupiter Io, and it bears a welcome resemblance to early Crystal Castles music, particularly 2011’s (II). On “FAIR GAME,” Glass wavers between angelic singing and brutal screams over a gothic, glitchy instrumental that reminds us she was making “hyperpop” long before the word existed.

    “I’m so embarrassed for us /You ruined everything for us /Everybody laughs behind your back,” Glass murmurs in the song. “Where would you be without me?” We’re not trying to point fingers, but considering Glass tweeted “Crystal Castles was. ALICE GLASS is” just a few hours before dropping “Fair Game,” we’re inclined to believe she’s referencing her former bandmate, with whom she had a disturbing fallout that prompted her departure from Crystal Castles.

    Related Video

    Watch the eerie Bryan M. Ferguson-directed video for “FAIR GAME” below.

    This year, Glass has also shared the singles “BABY TEETH” and “SUFFER AND SWALLOW,” which are also set to appear on PREY//IV. 

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

girlpool faultline new song single listen stream

Girlpool Share New Single "Faultline": Stream

December 8, 2021

earthgang american horror story new song single listen stream ghetto gods

EARTHGANG Unleash New Single "American Horror Story": Stream

December 8, 2021

tyondai braxton dia phonolydian singles song stream

Tyondai Braxton Shares "Dia" and "Phonolydian": Stream

December 8, 2021

beach house once twice melody chapter 2 stream

Beach House Unveil Once Twice Melody Chapter 2: Stream

December 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alice Glass Shares New Single "FAIR GAME": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale