Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine Announce Co-Headlining Tour

The summer jaunt finds the veteran singer-songwriters playing at mostly outdoor venues

iron and wine andrew bird outside problems tour 2022
Iron & Wine and Andrew Bird, photo by Jess Wasson
December 14, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine are hitting the road together next year. Today, the veteran singer-songwriters announced the “Outside Problems Tour,” a co-headlining summer trek that will take the pair to outdoor stages across the country.

    Originally slated for 2020 (and entitled the “Great Summer Stroll”), the revamped “Outside Problems Tour” now begins in Phoenix in June and wraps up in Minneapolis in August. With stops at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater (with special guest Neko Case), the jaunt promises a good time for anyone who enjoys folk music and doesn’t mind being devoured by mosquitoes.

    “It will have been more than two years of being grounded when we finally embark on the ‘Outside Problems’ summer tour,” Andrew Bird said in a statement. “90% outdoor venues. A fine road companion in Iron & Wine. I only wish it could happen sooner. I’m not sure why it took so long for me to meet Sam Beam. His music I have known and admired for many years now. What a lovely guy. The kind of guy that would help you move. See you on the outside.”

    Related Video

    “Really looking forward to sharing the night with Andrew Bird for the Outside Problems Tour — our relationship started outside in Yosemite and bringing that into 2022 is exciting,” Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam said in his own statement. “And I’m happy to help Andrew move, but I might try to talk him into just staying put first!”

    Tickets to the “Outside Problems “Tour” go on sale Friday, December 17th at 10 a.m. local time, , with a pre-sale starting on Wednesday, December 15th (pre-sale code: BELLS). See the full list of tour dates below, and get your tickets through Ticketmaster.

    Earlier this year, Bird and Iron & Wine teamed up for Lucky Brand and La Blogothèque’s new Play the Parks series, performing each other’s songs in Yosemite National Park. Bird also recently teamed up with Lucius for a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs.”

    Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    06/13 — San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
    06/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    06/17 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    06/18 — Portland, OR @ TBA
    06/19 — Seattle, WA @ TBA
    06/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
    06/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    07/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Pullman Yards
    07/23 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
    07/24 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    07/25 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth
    07/27 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
    07/28 — Vienna, VA @ TBA
    07/29 — New York, NY @ Pier 17
    07/30 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Bowl
    07/31 — Bethlehem, PA @ Steel Stacks
    08/02 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff
    08/04 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
    08/05 — Grand Rapids, MI @ TBA
    08/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater
    08/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    08/09 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
    08/10 — St Louis, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheater
    08/12 — Chicago, IL @ TBA
    08/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly

    * = w/ Neko Case

     

