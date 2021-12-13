Animal Collective Unveil New Single “Walker”: Stream

Animal Collective released their latest single “Walker” today, along with the track’s accompanying music video. Watch it below.

“Mostly ‘Walker’ is a tribute to Scott Walker, who passed away around the time I began writing the song,” Panda Bear explained in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “Scott’s music has meant a lot to me and he’ll always be a big inspiration. But there’s also a kind of exhaustion and resignation to the singer of ‘Walker’ that belies a darker layer.”

The colorful clip, directed by the band’s own Avey Tare and his sister Abby Portner, features the quartet dressed in hooded capes as they perform the song surrounded by monochromatic female dancers. Said Abby of the visual,

“It was so much fun to collaborate with Dave on this video, there were so many drawings and phone calls back and forth about how to make the record cover come to life and so much experimenting with movements of the band and acrobats to figure out how to get the flow right. I have never been on a set with so much excitement and clapping after takes when it all fell into place.”

“Walker” follows lead single “Prester John” as the second pre-release track off Animal Collective’s upcoming eleventh studio album, Time Skiffs. The group’s 11th full-length and follow-up to 2016’s Painting With is due out February 4th via Domino.

A month after the album’s release, the experimental pop band will embark on a US headlining tour, which kicks off March 8th in Richmond Virginia. Grab tickets to the tour here.