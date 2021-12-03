Arca Completes KicK Anthology with Four New Albums: Stream

Arca has four new albums out this week. Yes, four: The eccentric electronic artist has shared KICK ii, KicK iii, kick iiii, and kiCK iiiii. They mark the final installments of her KicK anthology, which she began last year.
Back in November, the Venezuelan artist announced that she’d be releasing KicK iii and kick iiii on the same scheduled release day of KICK ii, the follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-nominated KiCk i. With kiCK iiiii tacked on as a surprise release, that means Arca has just put out an impressive 47 new songs that clock in at over 145 minutes of music.
While she describes KicK iii as “mutant club music,” KICK ii sees the artist introduce some reggaeton influences, and kick iiii feels like more straightforward mainstream pop — or, at least as mainstream as Arca gets. Either way, she ensures that these four LPs won’t grow stale.
These new albums include the previously-released singles “Electra Rex,” “Queer,” “Prada/Rakata,” and “Born Yesterday.” Collaborators across the anthology include Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Planningtorock, Oliver Coates, and Ryuichi Sakamoto. There’s a lot to take in, so you better get started listening: Stream KICK ii, KicK iii, kick iiii, and kiCK iiiii on Apple Music and Spotify below.
Earlier this year, Arca was also featured on Lady Gaga’s remix album Dawn of Chromatica. In January, she released the four-track EP Madre.
KICK ii Artwork:
KICK ii Tracklist:
01. Doña
02. Prada
03. Rakata
04. Tiro
05. Luna Llena
06. Lethargy
07. Araña
08. Femme
09. Muñecas
10. Confianza
11. Born Yesterday (feat. Sia)
12. Andro
KicK iii Artwork:
KicK iii Tracklist:
01. Bruja
02. Incendio
03. Morbo
04. Fiera
05. Skullqueen
06. Electra Rex
07. Ripples
08. Rubberneck
09. Señorita
10. My 2
11. Intimate Flesh
12. Joya
kick iiii Artwork:
kick iiii Tracklist:
01. Whoresong
02. Esuna (feat. Oliver Coates)
03. Xenomorphgirl
04. Queer (feat. Planningtorock)
05. Witch (feat. No Bra)
06. Hija
07. Boquifloja
08. Alien Inside (feat. Shirley Manson)
09. Altar
10. Lost Woman Found
11. Paw
kiCK iiiii Artwork:
kiCK iiiii Tracklist:
01. In the Face
02. Pu
03. Chiquito
04. Estrogen
05. Ether
06. Amrep
07. Sanctuary
08. Tierno
09. Músculos
10. La Infinita
11. Fireprayer
12. Crown