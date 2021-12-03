Arca Completes KicK Anthology with Four New Albums: Stream

Arca has four new albums out this week. Yes, four: The eccentric electronic artist has shared KICK ii, KicK iii, kick iiii, and kiCK iiiii. They mark the final installments of her KicK anthology, which she began last year.

Back in November, the Venezuelan artist announced that she’d be releasing KicK iii and kick iiii on the same scheduled release day of KICK ii, the follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-nominated KiCk i. With kiCK iiiii tacked on as a surprise release, that means Arca has just put out an impressive 47 new songs that clock in at over 145 minutes of music.

While she describes KicK iii as “mutant club music,” KICK ii sees the artist introduce some reggaeton influences, and kick iiii feels like more straightforward mainstream pop — or, at least as mainstream as Arca gets. Either way, she ensures that these four LPs won’t grow stale.

These new albums include the previously-released singles “Electra Rex,” “Queer,” “Prada/Rakata,” and “Born Yesterday.” Collaborators across the anthology include Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Planningtorock, Oliver Coates, and Ryuichi Sakamoto. There’s a lot to take in, so you better get started listening: Stream KICK ii, KicK iii, kick iiii, and kiCK iiiii on Apple Music and Spotify below.

Earlier this year, Arca was also featured on Lady Gaga’s remix album Dawn of Chromatica. In January, she released the four-track EP Madre.

















KICK ii Artwork:

KICK ii Tracklist:

01. Doña

02. Prada

03. Rakata

04. Tiro

05. Luna Llena

06. Lethargy

07. Araña

08. Femme

09. Muñecas

10. Confianza

11. Born Yesterday (feat. Sia)

12. Andro

KicK iii Artwork:

KicK iii Tracklist:

01. Bruja

02. Incendio

03. Morbo

04. Fiera

05. Skullqueen

06. Electra Rex

07. Ripples

08. Rubberneck

09. Señorita

10. My 2

11. Intimate Flesh

12. Joya

kick iiii Artwork:

kick iiii Tracklist:

01. Whoresong

02. Esuna (feat. Oliver Coates)

03. Xenomorphgirl

04. Queer (feat. Planningtorock)

05. Witch (feat. No Bra)

06. Hija

07. Boquifloja

08. Alien Inside (feat. Shirley Manson)

09. Altar

10. Lost Woman Found

11. Paw

kiCK iiiii Artwork:

kiCK iiiii Tracklist:

01. In the Face

02. Pu

03. Chiquito

04. Estrogen

05. Ether

06. Amrep

07. Sanctuary

08. Tierno

09. Músculos

10. La Infinita

11. Fireprayer

12. Crown