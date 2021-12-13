Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Arcade Fire Play First Pandemic Concert at Corporate Event for Cryptocurrency Company

They'd been hired for the private event by blockchain gaming company Gala Games

arcade fire corporate event las vegas gala games
Arcade Fire, photo by Heather Kaplan
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 13, 2021 | 12:01pm ET

    Over the weekend, Arcade Fire played their first concert of the COVID-19 pandemic at a corporate event in Las Vegas for a cryptocurrency video game company.

    The Canadian rockers last performed in front of an audience in February of 2020, just a month before the first wave of lockdowns. How they found themselves at the #IntoTheGalaverse convention remains a mystery, though it’s probably safe to assume that a small fortune migrated down the blockchain in their direction.

    Gala Games boasts a fairly standard offering of games, including PvP brawler Spider Tanks, strategy epic Echoes of Empire, first person shooter Last Expedition, and more. Why put the games on the blockchain instead of, you know, any existing video game platform? The main selling point seems to be ownership of in-game items as NFTs. As the official website says, “If you earn or win a magical sword on the Gala Game Platform, it is yours. Your items and any inherited status is a verifiable asset on the blockchain you can trade to another person or play with in-game.” In other words, you can actually sell in-game power-ups for real money to the highest bidder, which is generally frowned upon in more traditional gaming environments.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    No setlist or clips have surface from Arcade Fire’s portion of the event, and while they probably played newer material, tracks from Neon Bible would have been viciously on theme. It’s not clear what kind of reception they got, but it does appear that the attendees weren’t their usual audience. Instead, based on Twitter reactions, convention-goers seemed much more hyped about Maroon 5, Kings of Leon, a DJ set from Steve Aoki, and most of all, an appearance by SimCity and The Sims creator Will Wright. Check out social media reactions to the event  below.

    While they haven’t been touring, Arcade Fire have been lighting up the studio during quarantine. They debuted a new song, “Generation A,” during Stephen Colbert’s election night special, and have also written what frontman Win Butler called “two or three” albums worth of new material.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

billie eilis howard stern covid-19 vaccine

Billie Eilish Reveals COVID-19 Battle: "If I Weren't Vaccinated, I Would Have Died"

December 13, 2021

priest a signal in the noise ghost

Former Ghost Members Release New Song "A Signal in the Noise" as Dark Electronic Group Priest: Stream

December 13, 2021

Animal Collective 2022

Animal Collective Unveil New Single "Walker": Stream

December 13, 2021

rosalia gta online radio station arca grand theft auto

Rosalía to Host New GTA Online Radio Station with Arca

December 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Arcade Fire Play First Pandemic Concert at Corporate Event for Cryptocurrency Company

Menu Shop Search Sale