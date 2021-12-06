Primavera Sound will make its US debut with an inaugural lineup headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, and Lorde.

An offshoot event of the acclaimed Barcelona festival, Primavera Sound Los Angeles goes down September 16th-18th at L.A.’s State Historic Park.

Other artists confirmed today include James Blake, Stereolab, Mitski, Clairo, Khruangbin, King Krule, Arca, Kim Gordon, Tierra Whack, and Fontaines D.C.

Also playing are Darkside, Low, PinkPantheress, Helena Hauff, Jehnny Beth, Shellac, Cigarettes After Sex, Beak>, Danny L Harle, Jon Talabot, Tim Hecker, Mustafa, Dry Cleaning, Shygirl, Amaarae, and more.

Additional artists will be revealed in the coming weeks.

A pre-sale for three-day GA ($399) and VIP passes ($925) to Primavera Sound LA begins on Friday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. PT. In order to purchase tickets, you must first register on Primavera Sound LA’s website. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 10th at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Primavera Sound’s annual Barcelona Festival takes place over two weekends in June 2022, with a lineup featuring Massive Attack, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Phoenix, Pavement, Lorde, Nice Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The National, and more.

Last week, Goldenvoice announced plans for its own new Los Angeles festival, This Ain’t No Picnic, which boasts a lineup led by The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Le Tigre, Phoebe Bridgers, and more.