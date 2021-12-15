Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Aziz Ansari Announces “Last Minute Tour”

The comedian will play shows in Charlotte, Austin, Chicago, and beyond starting in late December

Aziz Ansari tour
Aziz Ansari, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 15, 2021 | 12:12pm ET

    Aziz Ansari has scheduled a “Last Minute Tour.” The veteran comedian will perform a series of standup shows beginning back-to-back dates in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 26th and 27th. In the days ahead, Ansari will also visit Charleston, South Carolina, Austin, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, and Washington, DC, before wrapping up the jaunt with a gig in New York City.

    Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 17th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Earlier this year, the third season of Ansari’s award-winning series Master of None premiere on Netflix.

    Related Video

    Aziz Ansari 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    12/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    12/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    12/30 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center
    01/02 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
    01/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    01/15 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    01/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    01/22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    01/24 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

between the buried and me 2022 tour

Between the Buried and Me Announce 2022 North American Tour

December 15, 2021

Earl Sweatshirt Action Bronson

Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson Announce Co-Headlining Tour

December 15, 2021

yves tumor 2022 international tour dates

Yves Tumor Announces 2022 International Tour

December 14, 2021

Coheed and Cambria by Alexandra Gavillet

Coheed and Cambria Announce 2022 US Tour

December 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aziz Ansari Announces "Last Minute Tour"

Menu Shop Search Sale