Aziz Ansari Announces “Last Minute Tour”

Aziz Ansari has scheduled a “Last Minute Tour.” The veteran comedian will perform a series of standup shows beginning back-to-back dates in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 26th and 27th. In the days ahead, Ansari will also visit Charleston, South Carolina, Austin, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, and Washington, DC, before wrapping up the jaunt with a gig in New York City.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 17th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this year, the third season of Ansari’s award-winning series Master of None premiere on Netflix.

Aziz Ansari 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

12/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

12/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

12/30 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center

01/02 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

01/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

01/15 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

01/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

01/22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

01/24 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

