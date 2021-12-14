Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Baroness Add New 2022 North American Leg to Tour Featuring Fan-Voted Setlists

The new leg of the intimate "Your Baroness" dates will kick off in January

baroness 2022 tour
Baroness (courtesy of Speakeasy PR and Baroness)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 14, 2021 | 12:05pm ET

    Baroness have added a new five-week leg to their intimate “Your Baroness” tour, with the new dates kicking off in January

    The tour is unique in that Baroness are letting fans decide the setlist for each show. Any and all material from the band’s catalog is on the table, making the outing particularly enticing for the hardcore Baroness fan.

    The new itinerary kicks off January 14th in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and runs through February 19th in Boston. Tickets are on-sale Friday (December 17th) at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as Wednesday (December 15th) in select cities.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Previously, the band was forced to postpone some dates on the initial fall 2021 leg of the trek: Salt Lake City, Denver, Lawrence and St. Louis. Those shows have been rescheduled and will use the fan-voted setlist from the postponed November dates for the first set of the night. New ticket purchasers will get to select the songs played during the second set of each evening.

    According to the press release, COVID-19 protocols will vary by venue and municipality but all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or have the option to provide a negative PCR test within 24 hours of the event (where allowed). All concertgoers will be required to wear masks.

    “There’s never been a better time to put the trust and control of our music in your capable hands,” the band remarked in the initial press announcement for the tour. “Electric or acoustic, sung or screamed, from the EPs to the LPs: we’re busy preparing for everything from those six or seven hours of recorded music.”

    Advertisement

    Darling
     Editor's Pick
    Baroness and Windhand Members Form New Band Darling, Unveil First Single “Baptists”: Stream

    See the full list of Baroness’ 2022 tour dates below. You can get tickets here.

    Baroness 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    01/14 – Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony
    01/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone Club
    01/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
    01/18 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
    01/19 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
    01/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish at House of Blues
    01/22 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
    01/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    01/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
    01/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
    01/28 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
    01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
    01/30 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
    01/31 – Anaheim, CA @ The Parish at House of Blues
    02/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room
    02/04 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    02/05 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    02/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
    02/08 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
    02/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
    02/11 – Nashville, TN @ The End
    02/12 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival
    02/13 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
    02/15 – Toronto, ON @ at Horseshoe Tavern
    02/17 – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey
    02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB
    02/19 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

    Baroness National GEN 2nd Leg 1080x1350 121321 r4 copy Baroness Add New 2022 North American Leg to Tour Featuring Fan Voted Setlists

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Code Orange 2022 tour

Code Orange Book Headlining 2022 North American Tour with Loathe, Vended and Dying Wish

December 14, 2021

primus a tribute to kings rush tour 2022 new dates

Primus Expand Rush Tribute Tour Through Summer 2022

December 14, 2021

korn 2022 us tour

Korn Announce 2022 US Tour with Chevelle and Code Orange

December 14, 2021

iron and wine andrew bird outside problems tour 2022

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine Announce Co-Headlining Tour

December 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Baroness Add New 2022 North American Leg to Tour Featuring Fan-Voted Setlists

Menu Shop Search Sale