Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Wayne to Headline 2022 Beale Street Music Festival

Lindsey Buckingham, Three 6 Mafia, Modest Mouse, and Soccer Mommy will also head to Memphis next spring

Beale Street 2022 headliners
Foo Fighters (Ollie Millington/Redferns), Smashing Pumpkins (Philip Cosores), and Lil Wayne (Getty)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 20, 2021 | 10:41am ET

    Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Wayne, and Lindsey Buckingham are set to play the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

    The preliminary lineup also includes Modest Mouse, Three 6 Mafia, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Dirty Honey, The Glorious Sons, and Soccer Mommy.

    The full lineup featuring over 60 artists will be announced in early February.

    Beale Street Music Festival goes down April 29th – May 1st, 2022 at the Fairgrounds in Memphis. A limited number of three-day passes are now on sale at the discounted price of $155, as are VIP passes. Head here for more information.

    Beale Street 2022 lineup

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tyler the creator and tame impala headlining buku music and art project full lineup 2021

Tyler, the Creator and Tame Impala to Headline BUKU Music + Art Project 2022

December 14, 2021

Goldenvoice Live Nation Coachella Day One 22 lawsuit

Goldenvoice Sues Live Nation over Coachella Day One 22 Festival

December 14, 2021

Travis Scott Coachella

Travis Scott Offered to Play Coachella for Free Before Being Dropped by Festival: Report

December 12, 2021

Welcome to Rockville 2022 featured

Welcome to Rockville 2022 Full Lineup: Foo Fighters, KISS, GN'R, Korn, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, More

December 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Wayne to Headline 2022 Beale Street Music Festival

Menu Shop Search Sale