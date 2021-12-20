Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Wayne to Headline 2022 Beale Street Music Festival

Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Wayne, and Lindsey Buckingham are set to play the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

The preliminary lineup also includes Modest Mouse, Three 6 Mafia, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Dirty Honey, The Glorious Sons, and Soccer Mommy.

The full lineup featuring over 60 artists will be announced in early February.

Beale Street Music Festival goes down April 29th – May 1st, 2022 at the Fairgrounds in Memphis. A limited number of three-day passes are now on sale at the discounted price of $155, as are VIP passes. Head here for more information.

