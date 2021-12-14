Menu
Best Coast Recruit The Linda Lindas for New Single “Leading”: Stream

Bonus track from the deluxe edition of Always Tomorrow

best coast linda lindas leading deluxe edition always tomorrow stream
Best Coast (photo via the artist) and The Linda Lindas (Youtube)
December 14, 2021 | 12:19pm ET

    Best Coast are gearing up for the deluxe edition of their latest studio album, Always Tomorrow. In anticipation of its release on January 7th, the band has shared one of the bonus tracks, “Leading,” featuring backing vocals from the teenaged riot grrrl group The Linda Lindas.

    “Leading” is a dose of bratty, guitar-driven power pop, which vocalist Bethany Cosentino describes in a statement as a song about “trying to find hope during the apocalypse.” The Linda Lindas — who, if you’ll recall, nabbed a coveted signing to Epitaph Records earlier this year thanks to their viral LA Public Library performance —  flesh out the track with soaring harmonies.

    Corresponding with its punky sonics, the lyrics of “Leading” find Cosentino grappling with reality: “I’m a believer in a healthy dose of pessimism/ ‘Cause expectations are just resentments waiting to happen/ But one can only take so much/ And I just think I’ve had enough.”

    Related Video

    “Leading” is just one of several new bonus tracks you’ll hear on the upcoming deluxe edition of Always Tomorrow. “Not being able to tour and having an album that seemingly got swept under the rug before it really ever even stood a chance, did a number on me not just as an artist, but also as a human being,” Cosentino explains. “So as Always Tomorrow turns two years old, and we finally set out to tour the album the way it was meant to be toured in the first place, the album evolves into something brand new.”

    amy poehler linda lindas
     Editor's Pick
    Peer 2 Peer: Amy Poehler and The Linda Lindas Talk Moxie Memories, Artistic Growth, and Rock Icons

    Along with “Leading,” Always Tomorrow (Deluxe Edition) will include the B-sides “All Alone,” “Sweetness,” and “Birthday,” as well as a cover of Sheryl Crow’s classic “If It Makes You Happy.” Listen to “Leading” below.

    Best Coast will kick off their “Finally Tomorrow” tour in January. Snag your tickets via Ticketmaster. In August 2020, the band celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album Crazy For You with a star-studded livestream event and a revamped queer-inclusive version of their (still great) breakout single, “Boyfriend.”

