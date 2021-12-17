Menu
Betty White Celebrates 100th Birthday in Trailer for Special Documentary: Watch

The celebratory film is a one-day only event

Betty White (Fathom Events)
December 17, 2021 | 2:45pm ET

    Betty White is turning 100 years old next month, and to celebrate she’s headed to movie theaters around the country. For one day only, Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration will screen in 900 US theaters on January 17th — the same day the beloved screen legend hits the century mark. Check out the trailer below.

    The film is directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, and will document the icon’s real-life 100th birthday party, attended by a guest list including Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey,  Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel, and more. It will also give fans a peek at White’s personal life off camera and look back on her more than 80-year career.

    “Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great,” the Golden Girls star promised in a statement. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased by visiting the Fathom Events website. Watch the trailer for Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration after the jump.

    Earlier this year, White rang in her 99th birthday by feeding the two ducks who come visit her home each morning, while also dishing that the COVID pandemic had put a pin in her daily habit of running a mile each morning.

    Meanwhile, her most recent screen credit is from 2019, when she voiced the character Bitey White (get it?) in an episode of the Disney+ Toy Story animated spin-off series Forky Asks a Question.

