As one of pop culture’s most beloved figures, it’s no surprise that news of Betty White’s passing resulted in a barrage of tribute posts from across the film, television, comedy, and music landscape.

Late Night host and former Saturday Night Live cast member Seth Meyers shared a humorous anecdote about White’s post-SNL after party. “The only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party,” Meyers recalled. “A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.”

Ryan Reynolds, White’s former co-star and love interest, tweeted, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Henry Winkler remembered White for her “humor,” “warmth,” and “activism,” while Viola Davis wrote that White “blew a huge hole in the world that will inspire generations.”

As tonight is New Year’s Eve, Modern Family actor Jesse Ferguson proposed that “at 11:59 p.m. tonight, everyone should toast Betty White.”

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account for Dictionary.com honored White by tweeting the definition for “golden.”

golden

adjective

1. bright, metallic, or lustrous like gold.

2. full of happiness, prosperity, or vigor.

3. highly talented and favored; destined for success.

4. Betty White.

See tributes to White from John Cleese, Reese Witherspoon, George Takei, Lizzo, Halsey, and more below.

White passed away Friday, December 31st at the age of 99 — just two weeks short of her 100th birthday. You can read her full obituary here.

At 11:59pm tonight, everyone should toast to Betty White pic.twitter.com/9NzBVC3kQn — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) December 31, 2021

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

I'd like to point out today that the wonderful Betty White once played the role of Sybil Fawlty in a disastrous American adaptation of Fawlty Towers I felt very proud she was involved and wish to apologise to her for the experience — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 31, 2021

Golden Girls was our favorite show to watch with our Dad Saturday nights. When we were 9 his TV broke. The screen went black, but still had sound. We begged to get a new one. "Why, we know what the Golden Girls look like!" he laughed. We listened for months. RIP Betty White. ❤️ Advertisement — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21 Advertisement — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

Saddened to hear that @BettyMWhite has passed. I loved her comedic wit and endearing charm. She definitely was a sweetheart to the world and a gift to the entertainment world. 😔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 31, 2021

I loved Betty White’s performances so much because I never knew where the script began or ended. I just knew I was laughing. Advertisement — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) December 31, 2021

Rest in peace #bettywhite, our Golden Girl, our friend, and our neighbor. Your wit, your charm, your warmth and your smile will always be with us. pic.twitter.com/Kb7WGp2RDd — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2021

Betty 💔 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) December 31, 2021

Betty 🙁 — h (@halsey) December 31, 2021

I already hated and was destined to FOREVER hate 2021 because it took my mom 💔. Now it’s taken #BettyWhite on the last day of the freaking year?! Hate is not a strong enough word. Abhor doesn’t even get it done. Damn. Just DAMN! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 31, 2021

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

thank you betty white for being so kind to this kid behind the scenes and for teaching me

the most important life lesson

“ sometimes life just isn’t fair kiddo “ Advertisement pic.twitter.com/XsNVvnaEug — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) December 31, 2021

Streets is done https://t.co/o6moVS2wy7 — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) December 31, 2021

Thank you, Betty White, for the 99 years of laughter, love and joy you gave in service on this earth. RIP. 🙏🏼💔 — Portland Trailblazers, Man (@portugaltheman) December 31, 2021

Damn. 2021 ending with the passing of the last living Golden Girl is an ominous sign. Rest east Betty White. Hope you and the girls share a cheesecake tonight. — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) December 31, 2021

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

I never met the great #BettyWhite but I grew up watching her on Mary Tyler Moore, Golden Girls, and all the 70’s & 80’s game shows. This funny lady was a TV constant in my life and an American icon. Seems unfair she died at all, let alone 3 weeks before her 100th birthday. #RIP https://t.co/EdKBeylFmk Advertisement — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 31, 2021

She made us laugh. Thank you Betty White. RIP. pic.twitter.com/d6XeLrlnm1 — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) December 31, 2021

We are saddened by the passing of Betty White. Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1HRDYCeV7w — U.S. Army (@USArmy) December 31, 2021

Betty White died before her 100th birthday, but after the People cover story about her centennial went to press. A consummate pro. https://t.co/jp3CjJIYnX — Katie Rife (@RifewithKatie) December 31, 2021