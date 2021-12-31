Menu
Betty White Tributes: Seth Meyers, Ryan Reynolds, Henry Winkler, and More Remember Beloved Icon

John Cleese, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Lizzo, Halsey, and others also honor the legendary actress and comedian

Betty White tributes
Betty White, photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage
December 31, 2021 | 3:21pm ET

    As one of pop culture’s most beloved figures, it’s no surprise that news of Betty White’s passing resulted in a barrage of tribute posts from across the film, television, comedy, and music landscape.

    Late Night host and former Saturday Night Live cast member Seth Meyers shared a humorous anecdote about White’s post-SNL after party. “The only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party,” Meyers recalled. “A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.”

    Ryan Reynolds, White’s former co-star and love interest, tweeted, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

    Henry Winkler remembered White for her “humor,” “warmth,” and “activism,” while Viola Davis wrote that White “blew a huge hole in the world that will inspire generations.”

    As tonight is New Year’s Eve, Modern Family actor Jesse Ferguson proposed that “at 11:59 p.m. tonight, everyone should toast Betty White.”

    Meanwhile, the official Twitter account for Dictionary.com honored White by tweeting the definition for “golden.”

    golden
    adjective

    1. bright, metallic, or lustrous like gold.
    2. full of happiness, prosperity, or vigor.
    3. highly talented and favored; destined for success.
    4. Betty White.

    See tributes to White from John Cleese, Reese Witherspoon, George Takei, Lizzo, Halsey, and more below.

    White passed away Friday, December 31st at the age of 99 — just two weeks short of her 100th birthday. You can read her full obituary here.

