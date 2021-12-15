Between the Buried and Me Announce 2022 North American Tour

Between the Buried and Me have announced a 2022 North American tour with support from Car Bomb. BTBAM have promised an extended set, coming off the release of their excellent 2021 offering, Colors II., which recently landed in our Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2021.

The outing kicks off February 22nd in Asheville, North Carolina — near the band’s hometown in Raleigh — and runs through a March 31st date in Columbia, South Carolina. The extensive itinerary will hit most markets across the country. Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 17th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning tomorrow (December 16th).

“Human Is Hell Tour ’22 is starting this February, and we couldn’t be more pumped for it!” the band posted on Facebook. “We will be ripping an extended set alongside our new friends in Car Bomb.”

The trek follows an extensive set of summer 2021 dates, as BTBAM continue to make the most of the post-vaccine touring climate. For a taste of what’s to come, the band offered a ferocious live performance teaser alongside the new tour announcement.

See the full list of tour dates and teaser clip below. Get tickets here.

Between the Buried and Me 2022 Tour Dates with Car Bomb:

02/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel⁣

02/24 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 ⁣

02/25 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC⁣

02/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ *venue tbd⁣

02/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents⁣

02/28 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground⁣

03/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial⁣

03/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre⁣

03/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room⁣

03/05 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall⁣

03/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts⁣

03/08 – Detroit, MI @ Crofoot⁣

03/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation⁣

03/10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s⁣

03/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s⁣

03/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman⁣

03/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains⁣

03/15 – Denver, CO @ Summit⁣

03/16 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater⁣

03/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst⁣

03/19 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater⁣

03/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory⁣

03/21 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole⁣

03/23 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s⁣

03/25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues⁣

03/26 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall⁣

03/28 – Destin, FL @ Club LA⁣

03/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn⁣

03/30 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre⁣

03/31 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate⁣