Big Thief Unveil New Songs “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity”: Stream

Big Thief have shared two new songs, “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity.” Both tracks appear on their upcoming album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which drops February 11th via 4AD.

DNWMIBIY was recorded across four different sessions, and “No Reason” came out of the third, when the band was ensconced in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. By chance, Big Thief heard someone trilling away on a flute from a lookout tower, and they followed the sound to the great musician Richard Hardy, who is best known for the 13 years he spent playing with Carole King. Hardy joined Big Thief on a few of their songs, lending soaring flute highlights to “No Reason,” which cut through singer Adrienne Lenker’s cryptic lyrics. She sings, “There is no reason to believe/ No reason at all/ Come together for a moment/ Look around and dissolve.”

As for “Spud Infinity,” it features Mat Davidson on fiddle and Lenker’s younger brother Noah Lenker on jew harp. The track is playful and uptempo, as Lenker teases, “When I say infinity I mean now/ Kiss the one you are right now/ Kiss your body up and down other than your elbows/ Cause as for your elbows they’re on their own.” Check out both “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity” below.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You arrives February 11th, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, Big Thief shared “Change” and “Time Escaping.” You can hear these new songs live next year when the band embarks on their world tour. Tickets are available here.