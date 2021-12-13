Billie Eilish Reveals COVID-19 Battle: “If I Weren’t Vaccinated, I Would Have Died”

Billie Eilish kept coughing during her new interview with Howard Stern, leading the veteran radio host to ask if she’d come down with COVID-19. She responded that she had “just tested, I don’t have COVID,” adding, “I also had COVID already. Nobody knows that. But fuck that shit, dude.”

After Stern asked how bad it was, Eilish explained that she was still suffering side effects. “It was bad,” she said. “I mean, I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. I mean, it was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost. This was in August, a couple months ago.”

Stern pointed out that Eilish had gotten COVID-19 after being vaccinated. “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I’m fine,” she said. “I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad.” She added, “When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel fucking horrible.”

Her brother, FINNEAS, was also a guest on the show. Eilish noted that while he’d been exposed multiple times, he’d never been infected. “The vaccine is fucking amazing and it also saved Finneas from getting it, it saved my parents from getting it, it saved my friends from getting it.”

As for her current cough, Eilish blamed her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she not only hosted, but also performed “Happier Than Ever” as the musical guest. She even had a good idea of which person got her sick. “Can I tell you a secret?” Eilish whispered to Stern. “Lorne [Michaels] was sick, coughing everywhere. Mr. Lorne was coughing and coughing and coughing.”

Overall, she had a good time, “Saturday was, like, you know, one of the best days of my life, it was so much fun and so amazing and surreal and ridiculous.” However, the lead-up to Saturday was “fucking nuts… I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all.”

As if that weren’t bad enough, her anxiety gave her stomach problems — on both ends. Eilish said she, “Threw up on the plane coming here. Had crazy shits when I got here like you would not believe,” adding that her diarrhea was so severe she had to get “fully naked” on the toilet.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for Eilish and FINNEAS. The Monday following SNL, the siblings were nominated for a Golden Globe for “No Time to Die,” the theme song from the new Bond film of the same name. Meanwhile, Stern is getting pretty tired of COVID-19, and he recently threatened to run for president in order to end the pandemic, claiming, “I could clean it up in two seconds.”