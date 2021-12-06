Billie Eilish Unveils New Video for “Male Fantasy”: Watch

Billie Eilish has unveiled the music video for “Male Fantasy,” the closing track to her new album Happier Than Ever. She directed and edited the visuals herself, and you can check them out below.

The lyrics find Eilish pining after a lost love, while reflecting on the underlying gender dynamics of everything from old friendships to new pornography. The video is a deep dive into depression, as Eilish stares into the bathroom mirror or lies on the kitchen floor. The harsh jump cuts might be an illustration of the effects of depression on memory. One moment she’s standing up, the next prone. How did she get from here to there? In the end, it doesn’t matter, as she’s still in the same dark room with the curtains drawn.

Happier Than Ever and its accompanying concert film recently earned Eilish a total of seven Grammy nominations, while her vegan activism led PETA to name her the 2021 Person of the Year. As for Consequence, we thought the single “Your Power” was one of the year’s Top 50 Songs.

