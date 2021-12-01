Menu
Billie Eilish Named PETA’s 2021 Person of the Year

She's the youngest-ever winner of the award

billie eilish peta person of the year
Billie Eilish, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
December 1, 2021 | 1:27pm ET

    Two years after naming Billie Eilish as the Best Voice for Animals for her online activism, PETA has awarded her with the honor of 2021 Person of the Year. At the age of 19 years old, the pop superstar is the youngest-ever winner of the award.

    Vegan since the age of 12, Eilish made her voice heard at the Met Gala, only agreeing to wear a custom vegan silk-free gown from Oscar de la Renta if the brand agreed to ban fur going forward. In addition, she served as the co-chair of the event, which exclusively served vegan meals for the first time.

    Elish also stayed true to her cause when designing an Air Jordan collection for Nike, creating the sneakers with 100% vegan leather. And naturally, her first perfume line was also cruelty-free, containing no animal-derived ingredients.

    Related Video

    “Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. “PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

    2021 was a big year for Eilish, whose sophomore album Happier Than Ever and accompanying concert film netted her a total of seven Grammy nominations.

     

     

