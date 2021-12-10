Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Launches Cameo Fundraiser for PAWS Chicago

Billy Corgan is doing something extra special this holiday season. On Friday, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman announced that he’s kicking off a fundraiser on Cameo to raise money for PAWS Chicago.

Only 100 lucky fans will be able to book Cameos from the rocker and his partner Chloe Mendel, with every dollar of the proceeds going to the largest no-kill animal shelter in his hometown. “For every Cameo purchased, you will also get a mystery prize! One of the gifts may be something special courtesy of Reverend Guitars,” reads the fundraiser description.

Cameos from the pair start at $250 for personalized video messages — business content is a whopping $4,500 — and can be booked now for a limited time on the platform’s website. Click here to book your Cameo to benefit PAWS Chicago.

In September, Corgan also held an auction on his official Reverb store to sell off gear and equipment used to record Smashing Pumpkins albums like 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1993’s Siamese Dream, and 1991’s Gish. A few months earlier, the alt-rock veteran confirmed he was in the studio with Code Orange, collaborating with the metal act on “blistering new songs” that have yet to see the light of day.

Meanwhile, Corgan and his band are slated to perform a set at next year’s Welcome to Rockville festival, which will feature headliners KISS, Korn, Guns N’ Roses, and Foo Fighters over four days in May at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The full line-up also boasts Megadeth, Jane’s Addiction, and dozen of other rock acts.