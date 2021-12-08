Björk Announce Orchestral Shows in Miami

Björk will play a pair of special orchestral shows at Miami’s Arsht Center next February.

Taking place on February 13th and 16th, the concerts will feature Björk performing acoustic orchestral arrangements of her work, with the accompaniment of conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10th via the Arsht Center’s website.

Björk previously teamed up with the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra for a series of orchestral shows held at the Harpa Reykjavík Concert Hall in the fall. She’ll also play orchestral shows in Europe next summer.

Additionally, Björk recently announced early 2022 stagings of her “Cornucopia” show in Los Angeles and San Francisco. “Cornucopia,” which made its debut in New York City in 2019, is described by Björk as her “most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.” For each concert, she’ll be accompanied on stage by Viibra, a seven-piece female Icelandic flute ensemble, as well as by a harpist, a percussionist, and a full 50-member choir. Tickets can be purchased here.

Björk is also said to making the finishing touches on her upcoming tenth studio album, which she has described as a living room club album.

Bjork 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

01/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium *

01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium *

02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium *

02/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Enter *

02/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Enter *

02/13 – Miami, FL @ Arsht Center ^

02/16 – Miami, FL @ Arsht Center ^

06/08 – Moscow, RU @ Crocus City Hall ^

06/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena ^

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne ^

06/21 – Grande Seine, FR @ Boulogne-Billancourt ^

* = Cornucopia show

^ = Orchestral show