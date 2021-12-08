BoJack Horseman Creator “Mystified” at Dave Chappelle Special, Says Netflix Cut David Fincher Joke

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creator of BoJack Horseman, said he was “mystified” that Netflix hadn’t tried to curtail Dave Chappelle’s transphobic jokes, especially because the streaming platform once made him cut a scene “because they were worried it might upset David Fincher.” He also shared the scrapped BoJack jokes in exchange for 100 people donating to Trans Lifeline, in the process raising over $2,000.

On December 7th, Bob-Waksberg tweeted, “Still mystified that apparently Dave Chapelle’s deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited. Is that normal, for comedians? Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might upset David Fincher.”

He was referring to Chappelle’s recent Netflix special, The Closer. The controversial comedian identified as “Team TERF,” referring to trans-exclusionary radical feminists, and said TERFs “look at trans women the way we Blacks might look at Blackface.”

As more people responded to Bob-Waksberg’s post, he added, “Just looked up the cut Fincher joke because I actually couldn’t remember it. Turns out it was a whole scene! Netflix was right to note, it’s a dumb scene. My point was it’s silly for a network to pretend their hands are tied when it comes to the content they put on their network.”

After raising over $2,000 for Trans Lifeline, he shared the two-page scene. It featured a conversation between Fincher and the character Princess Carolyn, and included a reference to the movie Seven. You can check it out below.

In conclusion, Bob-Waksberg argued that people who write jokes sometimes need notes. “Good pushback and feedback (if it’s good!) makes art better and if you as a network don’t know how to give it, you might as well be throwing your money down the toilet,” he wrote, adding, “For a comedian who famously walked away from his hit TV show because he was worried he was Making Things Worse, it’s remarkable how many of his fans (and collaborators!) believe comedians have no responsibility to not Make Things Worse.” Peruse the full thread after the jump.

Chappelle’s special has generated a lot of conversation. In October, LGBTQ Netflix employees staged a walk-out in protest of his comments. But Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos claimed that ridiculing trans women doesn’t “translate to real world harm,” while JAY-Z opined that “great art is divisive.” Students at his old high school called him a “bigot,” but the school continued its plans to name the theater in his honor. Next April, he’ll be headlining Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

But if people want to see the controversial cut David Fincher bit from season one, I'll share it here if 100 people respond to this tweet with pics of donations they made today (any amount) to Trans Lifeline: https://t.co/v0FZ4Ea6kU — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 7, 2021

Yay! THANK YOU! I don't know if this scene is worth it, but you gave over $2000 to Trans Lifeline today and that's definitely worth it. pic.twitter.com/i6ztDYxP3C Advertisement — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 8, 2021

2) For a comedian who famously walked away from his hit TV show because he was worried he was Making Things Worse, it's remarkable how many of his fans (and collaborators!) believe comedians have no responsibility to not Make Things Worse. — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 8, 2021