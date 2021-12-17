Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Boldy James and The Alchemist Drop New Album Super Tecmo Bo: Stream

The follow-up to their 2021 collaboration Bo Jackson

boldy james the alchemist super tecmo bo album stream
Boldy James, photo by Zhamari Harrison/Griselda Records
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 17, 2021 | 3:18pm ET

    Boldy James and The Alchemist have dropped Super Tecmo Bo, the companion to their August album Bo Jackson. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    While Boldy and our 2021 Producer of the Year have separately collaborated with lots of other artists, their partnership is quickly becoming one of the greats in rap history. They first linked up on 2013’s My First Chemistry Set, and they’ve recently unleashed The Price of Tea in China, one of the best albums of 2020, and Bo Jackson, one of the best albums of 2021.

    Super Tecmo Bowl was named after the 1991 video game Tecmo Super Bowl, which featured Bo Jackson on the cover. The nine-track project comes with one lone feature, when ICECOLDBISHOP explodes into “Hot Water Tank.” Otherwise it’s the Boldy and Alc show, with the former’s knotty flows stretching across the latter’s richly textured beats.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    You can catch The Alchemist and Boldy James live on the upcoming “The ÑBA Leather World Tour,” a 15-date trek with two other frequent Alchemist collaborators, Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson. Tickets are available here.

    Super Tecmo Bo Artwork:

    boldy james the alchemist super tecmo bowl stream

    Super Tecmo Bowl Tracklist:
    01. Level Tipping Scales
    02. No Laughing Matter
    03. Hot Water Tank (feat. ICEICEBISHOP)
    04. Bumps and Bruises
    05. Great Adventures
    06. Moth in the Flames
    07. 300 Fences
    08. Guilt
    09. Francois

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tierra whack r&b new ep stream

Tierra Whack Drops Third EP in a Row R&B?: Stream

December 16, 2021

The Wiggles Cover Queen and Tame Impala on ReWiggled EP: Stream

December 15, 2021

junkie xl tom holkenborg a fluff scam ep stream

Tom Holkenborg Shares Origins of New Junkie XL EP A Fluff Scam: Exclusive

December 10, 2021

fleet foxes live album A Very Lonely Solstice stream

Fleet Foxes Share New Live Album A Very Lonely Solstice: Stream

December 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Boldy James and The Alchemist Drop New Album Super Tecmo Bo: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale