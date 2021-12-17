Boldy James and The Alchemist Drop New Album Super Tecmo Bo: Stream

Boldy James and The Alchemist have dropped Super Tecmo Bo, the companion to their August album Bo Jackson. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

While Boldy and our 2021 Producer of the Year have separately collaborated with lots of other artists, their partnership is quickly becoming one of the greats in rap history. They first linked up on 2013’s My First Chemistry Set, and they’ve recently unleashed The Price of Tea in China, one of the best albums of 2020, and Bo Jackson, one of the best albums of 2021.

Super Tecmo Bowl was named after the 1991 video game Tecmo Super Bowl, which featured Bo Jackson on the cover. The nine-track project comes with one lone feature, when ICECOLDBISHOP explodes into “Hot Water Tank.” Otherwise it’s the Boldy and Alc show, with the former’s knotty flows stretching across the latter’s richly textured beats.

You can catch The Alchemist and Boldy James live on the upcoming “The ÑBA Leather World Tour,” a 15-date trek with two other frequent Alchemist collaborators, Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson. Tickets are available here.

Super Tecmo Bo Artwork:

Super Tecmo Bowl Tracklist:

01. Level Tipping Scales

02. No Laughing Matter

03. Hot Water Tank (feat. ICEICEBISHOP)

04. Bumps and Bruises

05. Great Adventures

06. Moth in the Flames

07. 300 Fences

08. Guilt

09. Francois