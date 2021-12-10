Menu
Bon Iver Share New Song “Second Nature” with Nicholas Britell: Stream

From the Adam McKay film Don't Look Up

Bon Iver (photo by Philip Cosores) and Nicholas Britell (photo via Instagram)
Bon Iver (photo by Philip Cosores) and Nicholas Britell (photo via Instagram)
December 10, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Bon Iver and composer Nicholas Britell have teamed up for a new song, “Second Nature.” Listen to it below.

    “Second Nature” appears in the Adam McKay film Don’t Look Up, in theaters December 10th. The film sees Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who discover a comet is headed directly toward Earth, and must convince the president (Meryl Streep) to do something about it.

    Bon Iver and Britell’s collaboration seems like a match made in heaven for those who love a good, emotional score. Justin Vernon and company’s brand of folk has inspired the likes of superstars like Taylor Swift, and Britell’s scores for Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk both won Academy Awards.

    Bon Iver recently announced a Spring 2022 tour in support of their latest record, 2019’s i,i. You can grab tickets to that here.

