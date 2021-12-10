Song of the Week: Bon Iver and Nicholas Britell Share the Cinematic “Second Nature”

We’re taking a break from our Annual Report to highlight the Song of the Week. In this feature, we talk about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Bon Iver shares a standout track from the soundtrack of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.

Despite the relatively mixed reviews pouring in, film lovers are definitely discussing Netflix’s incredibly star-studded Don’t Look Up. If the promise of Jennifer Lawrence‘s return to the screen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, and Timothee Chalamet (among many, many others) wasn’t enough, the music for the movie is worth taking a look at as well.

The score for the film was composed by the phenomenal Nicholas Britell, one of the very best modern composers working right now. His work includes the masterful scores for Succession, and If Beale Street Could Talk. Britell tends to be very orchestral as a composer, incorporating lush strings into much of his work, something that clearly carried through into this collaboration with Bon Iver.

“Second Nature” is cinematic, bright, and layered with a choir of background vocals. The scale feels appropriately big and is a breath of fresh air from Justin Vernon. His stint in the woods with Taylor Swift has yielded some fantastic, gloomy, introspective tracks, to be sure, but “Second Nature” feels like a return to form for the artist.

— Mary Siroky

