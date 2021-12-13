Brad Pitt Renovating Iconic Music Recording Space Miraval Studios

Brad Pitt can now add “renovator” to his resume. The actor is set to oversee a major rehabilitation of the Miraval Studios at the Château Miraval in the South of France, an iconic recording studio built in 1977 by French pianist and composer Jacques Loussier. Over the years, the studio hosted recording sessions for Pink Floyd (The Wall), AC/DC, The Cure, Sting, Sade, The Cranberries, and more, but since the early 2020s has mostly sat unused.

An avid music fan, Pitt will be working on the renovation alongside Emmy-winning French producer Damien Quintard, whose credits include artists like Brian Eno and Arca.

With a complete redesign, the new Miraval Studios will “[honor] the past while pushing forward a new take on recording, amid a breathtaking vista sure to nurture all manner of creative expression,” according to a statement. Utilizing its superb natural light and “remarkable natural reverb,” Miraval Studios — which is now booking sessions for Summer 2022 — will now look as good as its recordings sound.

Advertisement

Related Video

“The combination of Brad’s vision for Miraval and our common passion for taking the time to make simple but beautiful things has resulted in something that is one-of-a-kind,” Quintard added. “We are so excited for musicians of all types to be a part of what we’ve created.”

Last year, Pitt dabbled in some political activism, narrating a campaign ad for Joe Biden. See where some of his starring roles landed in Consequence’s staff ranking of his frequent collaborator David Fincher’s best movies.