Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Queen’s Brian May Tests Positive for COVID-19

"It has been a truly horrible few days, but I'm OK"

Brian May of Queen
Brian May, photo by David Brendan Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 18, 2021 | 1:30pm ET

    Queen guitarist Brian May has tested positive for COVID-19.

    “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line,” May wrote in an Instagram post shared on Saturday. “And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK.”

    “And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks,” May added. “This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas.”

    Related Video

    Due to the omicron variant, May’s native UK has seen a 53% increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, according to the New York Times. Friday marked a new record of daily cases with 92,000.

    Advertisement

    May has been critical of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the pandemic. “At every point he did too little, too late,” May said in an interview with The Independent earlier this year.

    “Hundreds, if not thousands of our relatives died because of bad advice and because of the bad decisions that Boris made with [former British Health Secretary, Matt] Hancock and those other people,” May contended. “If [Mr Johnson] had taken the precautions of shutting down the borders a year earlier, we wouldn’t have been in the situation we were. And the fact that he’s willing to trade lives quite openly for economic gain, I find horrific… completely unacceptable.”

    May also had harsh words for fellow UK rocker Eric Clapton, labeling him as a “fruitcake” for his anti-vax stance.

    Advertisement

    “There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps,” May said. “On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Metallica 40th Anniversary Show - Night 1

Metallica Rep Every Album At First of Two 40th Anniversary Shows: Concert Review + Photos

December 18, 2021

rza flatbush zombies quentin tarantino single stream

RZA and Flatbush Zombies Drop New Song "Quentin Tarantino": Stream

December 17, 2021

best coast linda lindas leading deluxe edition always tomorrow stream song of the week

Song of the Week: Best Coast and The Linda Lindas Collaborate on the Vibrant "Leading"

December 17, 2021

Boldy James The Alchemist Hot Water Tank Rap Song of the Week

Rap Song of the Week: Boldy James Gets Ice Cold on "Hot Water Tank"

December 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Queen's Brian May Tests Positive for COVID-19

Menu Shop Search Sale