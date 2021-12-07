Menu
Bright Eyes Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

After reuniting for their first live shows in nearly a decade last year, the Conor Oberst-led band continues the festivities into 2022

bright eyes announces 2022 tour dates
Bright Eyes, photo courtesy of the artist
December 7, 2021 | 12:00pm ET

    Bright Eyes are finishing what they started — their comeback tour, that is. After performing their first live sets in nearly a decade last year, the Conor Oberst-led trio are continuing the reunion fun with another leg of US tour dates in 2022.

    This leg of the tour will see Bright Eyes return to some cities they missed last fall, including St. Paul, Columbus, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, and more. To make things better, the band — which also still includes longtime members Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott — are partnering with Plus1 so that $1 from each ticket sold benefits the Downtown Women’s Center, which serves and empowers women experiencing homelessness in the greater Los Angeles area.

    These shows follow Bright Eyes’ last album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, which marked the emo/folk veterans’ first full-length release in nearly ten years. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. See the upcoming Bright Eyes tour dates below.

    Related Video

    Last summer, just ahead of their show at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Oberst and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield chatted with Consequence about their creative processes and returning to touring post-pandemic. Earlier this year, Bright Eyes shared a beautiful cover of Vic Chesnutt’s “Flirted with You All My Life.”

    Bright Eyes 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    03/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
    03/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    03/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    03/31 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
    04/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    04/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
    04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    04/07 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    04/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    04/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

