Bruce Springsteen Performs Electric Set with Steve Earle at Autism Benefit Show: Watch

On Monday night, Steve Earle hosted his annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit at New York’s Town Hall featuring a star-studded lineup of guest appearances. This year, Bruce Springsteen made the evening extra special by coming on stage midway through the night with his trusty Telecaster.

The Boss opened his set with “Darkness on the Edge of Town” with the assistance of The Dukes before going into “The Promised Land” and “Glory Days.” To wrap things up, Springsteen performed the 1984 B-side “Pink Cadillac” while splitting vocals with Earle. Watch the fan-shot footage below.

As Rolling Stone points out, most Springsteen fans haven’t seen him perform an electric set since his The River tour concluded in early 2017. To close out the evening, Springsteen came back on stage to play the Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young classic “Teach Your Children” with Roseanne Cash and Earle and the Dukes.

This year’s charity concert raised over $100,000 for the Keswell School, which educates children and young adults with autism.

In late October, Springsteen appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a three-part interview and performance of “The River” in support of his concert film, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, which was released last month. One month earlier, he teamed up with John Mellencamp for “Wasted Days,” marking their first-ever collaboration.