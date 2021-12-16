Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stanning BTS: Breaking Down BTS’ Break

The band is on a much deserved break, but there's still plenty of content to consume

stanning bts 173 break
Stanning BTS: Breaking Down BTS’ Break, photo via BIGHIT Music
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
December 16, 2021 | 10:27am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    BTS are on a break and we are breaking down! We’ve been consumed by the content BTS has released while taking a much deserved vacation – from the Instagram thirst traps and a silly birthday song from Jin, to a poignant feature from Yoongi, it’s been all too overwhelming. Join us this week as we break it all down.

    Related Video

    Listen to the latest Stanning BTS episode above. Then you can show how hard you stan Stanning BTS with the Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors! Currently 20% off as part of the Consequence Shop Holiday sale!

    Advertisement

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

    Charity of the Month: livefree999.org — https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/live-free-999/?form=FUNTLHZNLQC&utm_source=eif&utm_medium=button&utm_campaign=livefree999support

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

stanning bts permission to dance concert review

Stanning BTS Reviews the Permission to Dance Concert

December 2, 2021

Stanning BTS American Music Awards AMAs

Stanning BTS: 2021 American Music Awards

November 24, 2021

bts spotisode hybe briefing 170 soop hybe 7 fates chakho nfts

Stanning BTS Spotisode: In the Soop, HYBE Briefing, and New Music

November 11, 2021

Stannign BTS permission to dance on stage virtual concert ptd

Stanning BTS: PTD on Stage Virtual Concert

October 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS: Breaking Down BTS' Break

Menu Shop Search Sale