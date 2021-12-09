BTS Perform “Butter” to Celebrate the 1,000th Episode of Corden: Watch

Last night, The Late Late Show with James Corden celebrated its 1,000th episode, of which approximately 999 featured BTS (ok, that’s a slight exaggeration, though Corden undoubtedly wishes it were true). To honor the occasion, the Bangtan Boys returned once again to perform a rendition of their record-breaking hit, “Butter.”

BTS sang the song live with a backing track, and if you’ve been following these performances closely, you’ll be able to hear a marked improvement in their English accents from just a few months ago. After a two-year marathon, the world’s most famous septet are getting close to a well-deserved “extended period of rest,” and this iteration of “Butter” was much looser than usual — a bit breathier at times, with slightly more ad-libbing on the mic, and a goofy dance break in which they seemed to be trying to crack each other up. Check it out below.

Two weeks ago, BTS performed “Permission to Dance,” on Corden, and before that they serenaded the host they call Papa Mochi with “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” and “Black Swan,” while also participating in his Homefest concert and Carpool Karaoke.

Last week, BTS shared, “Butter (Holiday Remix),” and this week, Consequence named the original “Butter” as one of the Top 50 Songs of 2021.