Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BTS Stop Traffic Performing “Butter” on Corden: Watch

The Bangtan Boys spread the love all the way across Geneese Ave in Los Angeles

BTS Corden
BTS stop traffic in Los Angeles, photo via CBS
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 17, 2021 | 9:05am ET

    BTS literally stopped traffic during their latest appearance on Corden, blocking Geneese Ave in Los Angeles to perform “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” “and “Dynamite.”

    This is becoming a habit for James Corden, who halted traffic over the summer with a reviled flash mob. But if anyone can make spending more time in LA traffic lovable, it’s the Bangtan Boys. For their performance of “Butter,” they sang alongside dancers dressed as sticks of emulsified cream. A sign labelled “BUT” rolled from one side of the street to be joined by “TER” coming the other way, as the K-Pop idols churned through their choreography. Like the product for which it was named, this “Butter” might give you a heart attack. Check out all three performances below.

    BTS, who after playing a record-setting series of concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, are currently on a much deserved “extended period of rest.”  We’re still celebrating their huge year, however; as part of our 2021 annual report, Consequence named “Butter” as Song of the Year, and named BTS as one of the year’s top live shows.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For more BTS, make sure to check out the Stanning BTS podcast, hosted by ARMY members Kayla and Bethanny.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lord of the rings cast rap 20th anniversary stephen colbert killer mike method man

Killer Mike and Method Man Assist Lord of the Rings Cast with 20th Anniversary Rap on Colbert: Watch

December 16, 2021

dave gahan covers cat powers metal heart corden late late show james soulsavers watch stream

Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Cover Cat Power's "Metal Heart" on Corden: Watch

December 14, 2021

Billie Eilish SNL

Billie Eilish Confirms Her Rock Star Status with SNL Performance of "Happier Than Ever": Watch

December 12, 2021

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Serenades Pete Davidson with Cover of Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me" on Fallon: Watch

December 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS Stop Traffic Performing "Butter" on Corden: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale