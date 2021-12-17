BTS Stop Traffic Performing “Butter” on Corden: Watch

BTS literally stopped traffic during their latest appearance on Corden, blocking Geneese Ave in Los Angeles to perform “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” “and “Dynamite.”

This is becoming a habit for James Corden, who halted traffic over the summer with a reviled flash mob. But if anyone can make spending more time in LA traffic lovable, it’s the Bangtan Boys. For their performance of “Butter,” they sang alongside dancers dressed as sticks of emulsified cream. A sign labelled “BUT” rolled from one side of the street to be joined by “TER” coming the other way, as the K-Pop idols churned through their choreography. Like the product for which it was named, this “Butter” might give you a heart attack. Check out all three performances below.

BTS, who after playing a record-setting series of concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, are currently on a much deserved “extended period of rest.” We’re still celebrating their huge year, however; as part of our 2021 annual report, Consequence named “Butter” as Song of the Year, and named BTS as one of the year’s top live shows.

Advertisement

Related Video

For more BTS, make sure to check out the Stanning BTS podcast, hosted by ARMY members Kayla and Bethanny.