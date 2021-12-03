Menu
BTS Give "Butter" a Festive Holiday Remix: Stream

Now with sleigh bells!

bts butter holiday remix stream
BTS, photo courtesy of Big Hit Music
December 3, 2021 | 2:20pm ET

    Ho, ho, ho! BTS have unveiled their festive “Butter (Holiday Remix)” just in time for the Christmas season.

    To transform their summer smash into a winter wonderland, the Bangtan Boys added a healthy dose of sleigh bells to the buttery proceedings. “Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover/ Gon’ pop like trouble breaking into your heart like that,” the bandmates sing over jaunty Christmas bells and sparkling production.

    The holiday remix is just the latest iteration of the K-pop septet’s third No. 1 hit, following in the footsteps of the original version as well as the first remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Grab your Santa hat and stream “Butter (Holiday Remix)” after the jump.

    Related Video

    Earlier this week, BTS returned to America for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to bring Permission to Dance on Stage to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as a four-night residency. On the second night, Megan even made a surprise appearance to debut her “Butter” collab with the boy band live, effectively making up for canceling last-minute at November’s American Music Awards. Chris Martin also showed on night four to perform “My Universe” with RM, Jin, and co.

    Speaking of the AMAs, the K-pop idols took home the most trophies at the fan-voted show last month including Artist of the Year, Favorite Duo or Group – Pop, and Favorite Song – Pop for “Butter.”

BTS Give "Butter" a Festive Holiday Remix: Stream

