BTS Announce “Extended Period of Rest,” Tease “New Album”

After keeping up a stupefying pace for the last two years, BTS are ready for a break. Through BIGHIT MUSIC, the septet have announced an “extended period of rest,” as they prepare for a “new chapter” — which includes a “new album.”

The break follows scheduled performances for “The Jingle Ball Tour” and “Permission to Dance On Stage,” which was one of the best-selling concerts in history. It’s their first hiatus since the one they took in 2019, which lasted for several weeks.

In a statement, BIGHIT MUSIC said a break would give the Bangtan Boys “a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”

The statement did not elaborate on how long the group would rest. However, they do expect to perform a live concert in Seoul, South Korea this upcoming March. In the meantime, “BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter.'” Check out the full statement below.

Last week, BTS shared, “Butter (Holiday Remix),” and today, December 6th, Consequence put the original “Butter” very high on our list of the Top 50 Songs of 2021.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest.

“BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter’. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you.”

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021