Tyler, the Creator and Tame Impala to Headline BUKU Music + Art Project 2022

Buckle up, New Orleans: After a year away, BUKU Music + Art Project is making its return. The Big Easy’s boutique festival will go down on March 25th and 26th, 2022, and today, they’ve announced the full lineup featuring headliners Tyler, the Creator and Tame Impala.

Influenced by New Orleans’ rich history, the festival lineup spans across multiple genres, including sets from Glass Animals, Taking Back Sunday, 100 gecs, Tierra Whack, Porter Robinson, $UICIDEBOY$, Vince Staples, Alison Wonderland, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, Trippie Redd, TroyBoi, Maxo Kream, Flo Milli, Kennyhoopla, and many more.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of BUKU, a festival that’s just as vibrant as its home city. Aside from music, attendees can also check out stunning art installations, pop-up dancing crews, and “plenty of surprises” that’ll make the weekend one to remember.

General ticket sales begin on December 20th, though you can register for pre-sale access now on the BUKU website. See the BUKU 2022 lineup poster below.

BUKU marks just one of many festivals where Tyler, the Creator has performed in support of his recent album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, one of the best albums of the year. Tame Impala — who played one of the world’s first-ever post-COVID concerts — shared their last album, The Slow Rush, back in February 2020.