Burial Announces New EP ANTIDAWN

Burial is opening 2022 with a new EP titled ANTIDAWN. It will hit digital platforms on January 6th via Hyperdub, with physical releases following on January 28th.

According to a press release, ANTIDAWN reduces Burial’s music to “just the vapours” while exploring the “interzone between dislocated, patchwork songwriting and eerie, open-world, game space ambience.” Read the remaining description below:

“In the resulting no man’s land, lyrics take precedence over song, lonely phrases colour the haze, a stark and fragmented structure makes time slow down.”

“ANTIDAWN seems to tell a story of a wintertime city, and something beckoning you to follow it into the night. The result is both comforting and disturbing, producing a quiet and uncanny glow against the cold. Sometimes, as it enters ‘a bad place,’ it takes your breath away. And time just stops.”

Pre-orders for the 5-track release are ongoing at Bandcamp. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Related Video

This past April, Burial teamed up with fellow British electronic artist Blackdown for a split EP titled Shock Power of Love. Last December, Burial joined forces with Thom Yorke and Four Tet for a limited edition 12-inch single containing two tracks — “Her Revolution” and “His Rope” — before closing out 2020 with a 12-minute track, “Chemz.”

Advertisement

ANTIDAWN EP Artwork:

ANTIDAWN EP Artwork:

01. STRANGE NEIGHBOURHOOD

02. ANTIDAWN

03. SHADOW PARADISE

04. NEW LOVE

05. UPSTAIRS FLAT