Caleb McLaughlin on His Debut Single, Sharing Music with Idris Elba, and Stranger Things 4

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Caleb McLaughlin sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his debut single, “Neighborhood,” as well as Stranger Things 4.

The actor/singer touches on the four-year journey to releasing his own music, coming up in Broadway and opera, and growing up loving the music of Stevie Wonder and Earth Wind and Fire. McLaughlin also tells us about sharing his music and getting advice from Idris Elba on the set of Concrete Cowboys, what it’s like having so many musicians on the set of Stranger Things, and the influence of the hit Netflix series’ ’80s soundtrack on his own music. And as for Season 4? McLaughlin says it’s “gonna be the best yet.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Listen to Caleb McLaughlin discuss Stranger Things 4 and more above or via the YouTube player below, and then make sure you’re subscribed to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.

Advertisement