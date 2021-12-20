R.I.P. Carlos Marín, Il Divo Singer Dead at 53

Carlos Marín, one-quarter of the multi-national vocal group Il Divo, has died at the age of 53. The surviving members of the quartet announced the news on Twitter.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” the group wrote. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”

The statement continued: “For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love — David, Sebastien and Urs.”

Marín had been performing with fellow Il Divo members David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler in the UK until their tour was postponed “due to illness” on December 10th. The group later announced on December 16th that Marín was in the hospital. No further details about the illness or his cause of death have been revealed.

Born in Mörfelden-Walldorf, Germany and raised in Madrid, Marín began his music career at a young age, releasing his debut album The Little Caruso when he was only eight. He went on to study piano and solfège at the Superior Conservatory of Madrid and took vocal lessons from opera legends Alfredo Kraus, Montserrat Caballé, and Jaume Aragall. Marín also competed in several Spanish television singing contests and won the Gente Joven competition.

Marín also had an illustrious musical theater career. He portrayed Marius in a 1993 production of Les Misérables, and performed in productions of Beauty and the Beast, Peter Pan, and Grease. He also voiced characters in animated films like 1993’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and the Spanish version of 2000’s Cinderella.

Simon Cowell assembled Il Divo (“divine male performer” in Italian) in 2003 and signed them to his SyCo record label. They went on to record 10 studio albums — including 2004’s Il Divo, 2005’s Ancora, and 2008’s The Promise, all of which reached No. 1 in the UK — that helped pioneer the crossover operatic pop genre.

Cowell reacted to the news of Marín’s death on Twitter, writing: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you.”

Marín is survived by his ex-wife, the singer Geraldine Larrosa, better known by her stage name Innocence.

