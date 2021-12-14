Cat Power Covers Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You”: Stream

Cat Power is one of indie rock’s most unique writers, but she’s also well adept at covering other people’s songs like no other. Today, she’s back with a new rendition of Billie Holiday’s 1944 classic “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the latest look at her upcoming album Covers. Additionally, she’s also shared “Unhate,” an updated version of her The Greatest track “Hate.”

In “I’ll Be Seeing You” (Cat Power’s Version), Chan Marshall’s golden rasp replaces Billie Holiday’s light warble, and her classic finger-picked guitar replaces the original’s smoky horns. Like all of Cat Power’s covers, the track sounds like an original. Yet, while the artist’s changed Holiday’s music from a jazzy love song to a minimalist, haunting elegy, she honors Lady Day in her music video, donning a suit and top hat while she performs in a cabaret hall.

“When people who you love have been taken from you, there’s always a song that holds their memory in your mind,” Marshall says of “I’ll Be Seeing You.” “It’s a conversation with those on the other side, and it’s really important for me to reach out to people that way.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out Cat Power’s cover of “I’ll Be Seeing You” below, followed by the audio to “Unhate.”

Covers is out January 14th via Domino. Marshall announced the record by performing her take on Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” on The Late Late Show with James Corden — revisit that performance here. She also shared a rendition of The Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” and a cover of Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power.”

Next year, Marshall will take her covers on the road. Tickets to Cat Power’s 2022 US tour are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Advertisement