Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Cat Power Covers Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You”: Stream

Also hear "Unhate," an updated version of  The Greatest track "Hate"

cat power ill be seeing you billie holiday cover stream
Cat Power, photo by Mario Sorrenti
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 14, 2021 | 9:06am ET

    Cat Power is one of indie rock’s most unique writers, but she’s also well adept at covering other people’s songs like no other. Today, she’s back with a new rendition of Billie Holiday’s 1944 classic “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the latest look at her upcoming album CoversAdditionally, she’s also shared “Unhate,” an updated version of her The Greatest track “Hate.”

    In “I’ll Be Seeing You” (Cat Power’s Version), Chan Marshall’s golden rasp replaces Billie Holiday’s light warble, and her classic finger-picked guitar replaces the original’s smoky horns. Like all of Cat Power’s covers, the track sounds like an original. Yet, while the artist’s changed Holiday’s music from a jazzy love song to a minimalist, haunting elegy, she honors Lady Day in her music video, donning a suit and top hat while she performs in a cabaret hall.

    “When people who you love have been taken from you, there’s always a song that holds their memory in your mind,” Marshall says of “I’ll Be Seeing You.” “It’s a conversation with those on the other side, and it’s really important for me to reach out to people that way.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out Cat Power’s cover of “I’ll Be Seeing You” below, followed by the audio to “Unhate.”

    Covers is out January 14th via Domino. Marshall announced the record by performing her take on Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” on The Late Late Show with James Corden — revisit that performance here. She also shared a rendition of The Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” and a cover of Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power.” 

    Next year, Marshall will take her covers on the road. Tickets to Cat Power’s 2022 US tour are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dashboard confessional here's to moving on music video single origins

Dashboard Confessional Share the Origins of New "Here's to Moving On" Video: Exclusive

December 14, 2021

voivod synchro anarchy new album

Voivod Detail New Album Synchro Anarchy, Share New Song "Planet Eaters": Stream

December 13, 2021

priest a signal in the noise ghost

Former Ghost Members Release New Song "A Signal in the Noise" as Dark Electronic Group Priest: Stream

December 13, 2021

Animal Collective 2022

Animal Collective Unveil New Single "Walker": Stream

December 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cat Power Covers Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale