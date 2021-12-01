Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline to Star in Alfonso Cuarón’s New Thriller Series Disclaimer

Alfonso Cuarón — the Mexican film director behind the Academy Award-winning Roma — is prepping a new thriller series for Apple called Disclaimer. Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline have just been announced as the show’s first confirmed stars.

Based on Renee Knight’s 2015 novel of the same name, Disclaimer follows a successful documentary journalist named Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett), whose work focuses on uncovering clandestine wrongdoings of long-respected institutions. A mysterious novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on Ravenscroft’s bedside table, which — much to her horror — reveals that she’s the main character in a story she’d rather everyone forget.

In addition to directing, Cuarón will serve as the screenwriter while executive producing under his Esperanto Filmoj banner along with Gabriela Rodriguez. It marks the first time Cuarón has written and directed all the episodes of an original series.

Advertisement

Related Video

Disclaimer marks Cuarón’s first project under his multi-year overall deal at Apple. He’s also directed Gravity (2013), Harry Potter and the Prizoner of Azkaban (2004), and the cult coming-of-age drama Y tu mamá también (2001). Blanchett is also set to star in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming psychological thriller, Nightmare Alley.