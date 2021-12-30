Menu
Remembering Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and More Celebrities Who Died in 2021: Photo Gallery

In the world of entertainment, there was a lot of heartbreak

Celebrities Died 2021
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Consequence Staff
December 30, 2021 | 2:57pm ET

    The end of any year is good cause for us to look back at those we lost, and in the world of entertainment, there was a lot of heartbreak, as valuable and important voices went silent.

    The list of those who passed away in 2021 includes beloved TV stars like Michael K. Williams, Willie Garson, and Ed Asner, the respected directors of Lethal Weapon and Big Little Lies, and great writers such as Larry McMurtry and Joan Didion.

    Below, see their photos along with the many other artists whose contributions to film and television will not be forgotten anytime soon. (You can also see a gallery of musicians we lost in 2021 here.)

    Siegfried & Roy

    Siegfried & Roy, photo via Getty

    Siegfried Fischbacher, 81 (January 13th)
    Siegfried of Vegas act Siegfried and Roy

    Larry King

    Larry King in Larry King Live: Disaster in the Gulf Telethon (CNN)

    Larry King, 87 (January 23rd)
    Television and radio host

    hal holbrook rip obituary mark twain deep throat into the wild actor cause of death dead

    Hal Holbrook on Later with Bob Costas (NBC)

    Hal Holbrook, 95 (January 23rd)
    Actor, All the President’s Men, Into the Wild, Lincoln

    Cloris Leachman

    Cloris Leachman

    Cloris Leachman, 94 (January 27th)
    Actor, The Last Picture Show, Young Frankenstein

    Cicely Tyson dead rip obituary Remembering Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and More Celebrities Who Died in 2021: Photo Gallery

    Cicely Tyson, photo via Television Academy

    Cicely Tyson, 96 (January 28th)
    Actor, The Trip to Bountiful, Fried Green Tomatoes

