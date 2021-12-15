Charli XCX Shares Trailer for New Documentary Alone Together: Watch

We all scrolled through TikTok 24/7 when the world went into lockdown last spring, but Charli XCX used her online presence to be be a little more productive. Released today, the trailer for a new documentary, Alone Together, chronicles the six weeks at home the pop star spent recording her last album, how i’m feeling now, and how she used social media to consult her fans on the album’s lyrics, cover art, and music videos.

The feature film debut of director duo Bradley & Pablo, Alone Together compiles clips Charli (who serves as executive producer for the film) recorded over 39 days, which then took over a year to edit. In between adhering to a strict, self-imposed deadline and navigating a pandemic, we see the singer lean on her Angels — the name for her fans — for support — artistically and otherwise. In a statement, Bradley & Pablo said Charli’s unique relationship with her Angels is what inspired them to make the project their first feature film.

“We hope that audiences walk away seeing the value of human connection and the importance of community,” the directors said. “We live in a highly individualized society but we have seen that as human beings we thrive when we work, talk, move, love and support collectively. For both Charli and the fans, we see the power of togetherness to heal and creatively push boundaries during an incredibly difficult time period.”

Alone Together opens in select theaters and on-demand January 28th; watch the trailer for the documentary below. In March, Charli XCX will release her fifth album, CRASH, and then head out on a world tour. You can grab tickets to that through Ticketmaster. Charli also released the single “New Shapes” with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, and shared a remix of her song “Good Ones” courtesy of Perfume Genius.