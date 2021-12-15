Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Charli XCX Shares Trailer for New Documentary Alone Together: Watch

Chronicling the making of her quarantine album, how i'm feeling now

Charli XCX doc
Charli XCX, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 15, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    We all scrolled through TikTok 24/7 when the world went into lockdown last spring, but Charli XCX used her online presence to be be a little more productive. Released today, the trailer for a new documentary, Alone Together, chronicles the six weeks at home the pop star spent recording her last album, how i’m feeling now, and how she used social media to consult her fans on the album’s lyrics, cover art, and music videos.

    The feature film debut of director duo Bradley & Pablo, Alone Together compiles clips Charli (who serves as executive producer for the film) recorded over 39 days, which then took over a year to edit. In between adhering to a strict, self-imposed deadline and navigating a pandemic, we see the singer lean on her Angels — the name for her fans — for support — artistically and otherwise. In a statement, Bradley & Pablo said Charli’s unique relationship with her Angels is what inspired them to make the project their first feature film.

    “We hope that audiences walk away seeing the value of human connection and the importance of community,” the directors said. “We live in a highly individualized society but we have seen that as human beings we thrive when we work, talk, move, love and support collectively. For both Charli and the fans, we see the power of togetherness to heal and creatively push boundaries during an incredibly difficult time period.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Alone Together opens in select theaters and on-demand January 28th; watch the trailer for the documentary below. In March, Charli XCX will release her fifth album, CRASHand then head out on a world tour. You can grab tickets to that through Ticketmaster. Charli also released the single “New Shapes” with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, and shared a remix of her song “Good Ones” courtesy of Perfume Genius.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dev patel green knight film performance 2021

Why Dev Patel's Riveting Turn in The Green Knight Is Our Film Performance of the Year

December 15, 2021

Return of the Jedi, Nightmare on Elm Street, and WALL-E national film registry library of congress 2021 additions full list

Return of the Jedi, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and WALL-E Among 2021 National Film Registry Honorees

December 14, 2021

michelle yeoh everything everywhere all at once trailer watch stream a24

Michelle Yeoh Must Save the Multiverse, Do Her Taxes in Everything Everywhere All at Once Trailer: Watch

December 14, 2021

nicolas nic nick cage the unbearable weight of massive talent movie trailer nicky

Nicolas Cage Meets His Biggest Fan in Trailer for Meta Movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Watch

December 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Charli XCX Shares Trailer for New Documentary Alone Together: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale