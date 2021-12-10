Charli XCX Recruits Perfume Genius for “Good Ones” Remix: Stream

“Good Ones” just got a spritz of perfume. Today, Charli XCX unveiled a new remix of her latest hit single courtesy of Perfume Genius. Stream the track below.

Under the spell cast by the artist otherwise known as Michael Hadreas, the song is transformed from a high-energy bop into a ghostly goth banger, with Charli’s vocals slowed and pitched down over menacing production.

“And baby you couldn’t have loved me any better/ But doin’ this is all that I’ve known ever,” the pop star sings on the pre-chorus, her voice virtually unrecognizable before Perfume Genius summons a demonic beat. “I want the bad ones, ’cause they’re all I know/ I always let the good ones go.”

The remix follows the release of Charli XCX’s all-star collaboration with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek, “New Shapes,” which serves as the second single off her upcoming studio set CRASH. A follow-up to 2020’s How I’m Feeling Now, the LP is slated for release on March 18th via Asylum Records/Warner Records UK.

In September, Charli XCX contributed her own A.G. Cook-assisted remix of “911” to Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album. Next week, she will serve as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live‘s annual Christmas episode, which will be hosted by Paul Rudd in his fifth stint on the late night sketch show.

Meanwhile, Perfume Genius recently released his “deathbed-y” cover of the 1978 Gloria Gaynor classic “I Will Survive” and will embark on a North American headlining tour next year in support of his 2020 album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. Snag tickets here.

