Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) Unveil Cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses”: Stream

A couple of days after revealing they signed a worldwide deal with Warner Records, ††† (Crosses) unveiled a new cover of the Q Lazzarus song “Goodbye Horses.” The duo, which consists of singer Chino Moreno (Deftones, Team Sleep) and multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez (Far), also revealed that new music will arrive in Spring 2022.

As previously reported, Lopez took to Instagram to share the news of the new record deal, writing, “Very happy to announce that @crossesmusic recently signed a worldwide deal with @warnerrecords. Looking forward to working with such an amazing crew. Hi fives to the bro @chinowmoreno, we did it.”

The cover of “Goodbye Horses” features Moreno delivering clean vocals over an electronic instrumental, staying true to the new wave vibes of the 1988 original.

The song was the best-known tune from Q Lazzarus, and was famously featured in the movie The Silence of the Lambs. The singer wasn’t heard from much after the one single, but a few years back fans tracked her down and found out that she works as a bus driver in Staten Island.

With new Crosses music (perhaps an entire album) due in the spring, it means it should arrive around the same time Deftones kick off their twice-postponed North American tour with Gojira. Tickets for the outing, which kicks off in April, are available via Ticketmaster.

Take a listen to Crosses’ cover of Goodbye Horses below, followed by the Q Lazzarus original.