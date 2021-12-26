Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) Unveil Cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses”: Stream

The duo of Moreno and Shaun Lopez promise new music for spring of 2022

Crosses Goodbye Horses
Crosses
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 26, 2021 | 10:27am ET

    A couple of days after revealing they signed a worldwide deal with Warner Records, ††† (Crosses) unveiled a new cover of the Q Lazzarus song “Goodbye Horses.” The duo, which consists of singer Chino Moreno (Deftones, Team Sleep) and multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez (Far), also revealed that new music will arrive in Spring 2022.

    As previously reported, Lopez took to Instagram to share the news of the new record deal, writing, “Very happy to announce that @crossesmusic recently signed a worldwide deal with @warnerrecords. Looking forward to working with such an amazing crew. Hi fives to the bro @chinowmoreno, we did it.”

    The cover of “Goodbye Horses” features Moreno delivering clean vocals over an electronic instrumental, staying true to the new wave vibes of the 1988 original.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The song was the best-known tune from Q Lazzarus, and was famously featured in the movie The Silence of the Lambs. The singer wasn’t heard from much after the one single, but a few years back fans tracked her down and found out that she works as a bus driver in Staten Island.

    Deftones Chino Morenos ††† (Crosses) Unveil Cover of Q Lazzarus Goodbye Horses: Stream
     Editor's Pick
    Ranking Every Deftones Album From Worst to Best

    With new Crosses music (perhaps an entire album) due in the spring, it means it should arrive around the same time Deftones kick off their twice-postponed North American tour with Gojira. Tickets for the outing, which kicks off in April, are available via Ticketmaster.

    Take a listen to Crosses’ cover of Goodbye Horses below, followed by the Q Lazzarus original.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Frank Ocean 2022

Frank Ocean Premieres New Nine-Minute Song: Stream

December 25, 2021

Neil Young performs in Brussel, Belgium in 1987, photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Neil Young Drops Surprise Album for Christmas

December 25, 2021

nas magic surprise album hit-boy stream

Nas Drops Surprise Album Magic: Stream

December 24, 2021

tomorrow x together share surprise christmas song sweet dreams stream

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Drop Surprise Christmas Song "Sweet Dreams": Stream

December 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chino Moreno's ††† (Crosses) Unveil Cover of Q Lazzarus' "Goodbye Horses": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale