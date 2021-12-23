Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) Ink Deal With Warner Records Ahead of New Album

††† (Crosses), the electronic project of Deftones singer Chino Moreno and multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez (of the post-hardcore band Far), are currently working on new music. They’ve now found a label to release the upcoming album after inking a deal with Warner Records.

The signing comes after the duo teased that they were in the studio together recording new material back in November. The last music we heard from the group was a one-off 2020 cover of Cause & Effect’s “The Beginning of the End” following six years of inactivity.

Lopez shared the label news on Instagram, giving shoutouts to the project’s inner circle:

“Very happy to announce that @crossesmusic recently signed a worldwide deal with @warnerrecords. Looking forward to working with such an amazing crew. Hi fives to the bro @chinowmoreno, we did it. Shout out to our manager @jamesthrogmorton for leading the way. Also, big thanks to @joe_pepin for always believing in me. Last but certainly not least, the dynamic duo that really run the damn show, the wives @amychance @risamoramoreno. Appreciate u.”

Crosses formed in 2011 as a collaboration between Lopez, Moreno, and bassist Chuck Doom (the latter two having worked together in the Team Sleep supergroup). Doom is no longer mentioned on Crosses’ social media and has ostensibly exited to focus on Saudade, a collective that also features contributions from Moreno and members of Team Sleep.

Characterized by an electronic/trip-hop sound, Crosses three sequential EPs released from 2011 to 2014 on the Sumerian label had been the extent of the group’s catalog. The aforementioned cover of “The Beginning of the End” signaled the return of Crosses last year.

Moreno’s main band, Deftones, are also signed to Warner Records. The alt-metal act’s twice-postponed North American tour in support of their acclaimed 2020 album, Ohms, has been rescheduled to kick off in April. Tickets for the outing, which also features French metal masters Gojira, are available via Ticketmaster.

See Lopez’ Instagram post sharing the label signing news below, as well as the band’s studio tease from last month.