Chris Martin: Coldplay Will Stop Making Music After 2025

Chris Martin has announced that Coldplay will stop making music after 2025, prompting thousands of Facebook and Twitter users to post in unison, “They weren’t making music before.”

Via i News, Martin made the announcement in a conversation with BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley. The interview will air Thursday, but Whiley teased a clip when she appeared on Wednesday’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. “He’s always very funny and I’m never quite sure if he’s joking or being deadly serious,” Whiley said. “Towards the end of the time we spent together he shared something pretty honest and pretty intimate which was a huge revelation.”

In the clip, Martin said, “Well I know I can tell you: Our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour.” He added, “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue as it were finishes then.” The rest of the interview airs on Thursday, December 23rd.

Coldplay formed in London in 1996, and since then they’ve put out nine studio albums, with the latest being October’s Music of the Spheres. They also recently earned their second Billboard No. 1 hit after collaborating with BTS on “My Universe.” While the band’s pop-rock stylings have often earned them the internet’s mockery, we at Consequence think they have some pretty good songs. If you want to catch them live, the band recently announced a 2022 stadium tour, and tickets are available here.