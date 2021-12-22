Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Chris Martin: Coldplay Will Stop Making Music After 2025

“Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue as it were finishes then"

coldplay no more music 2025 albums songs tour tickets
Coldplay, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 22, 2021 | 5:12pm ET

    Chris Martin has announced that Coldplay will stop making music after 2025, prompting thousands of Facebook and Twitter users to post in unison, “They weren’t making music before.”

    Via i News, Martin made the announcement in a conversation with BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley. The interview will air Thursday, but Whiley teased a clip when she appeared on Wednesday’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. “He’s always very funny and I’m never quite sure if he’s joking or being deadly serious,” Whiley said. “Towards the end of the time we spent together he shared something pretty honest and pretty intimate which was a huge revelation.”

    In the clip, Martin said, “Well I know I can tell you: Our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour.” He added, “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue as it were finishes then.” The rest of the interview airs on Thursday, December 23rd.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Coldplay formed in London in 1996, and since then they’ve put out nine studio albums, with the latest  being October’s Music of the SpheresThey also recently earned their second Billboard No. 1 hit after collaborating with BTS on “My Universe.” While the band’s pop-rock stylings have often earned them the internet’s mockery, we at Consequence think they have some pretty good songs. If you want to catch them live, the band recently announced a 2022 stadium tour, and tickets are available here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Astroworld tragedy

Congress Launches Investigation into Astroworld Tragedy

December 22, 2021

bob dylan christmas lights 2021 merrill markoe analysis

Bob Dylan Gives Our Half-Assed Year a Half-Assed Christmas Light Show

December 22, 2021

lcd soundsystem brooklyn steel covid-19 super-spreader residency coronavirus

COVID-19 Is Playing at My House: How LCD Soundsystem and Their Fans Gambled and Lost

December 22, 2021

tomorrow x together share surprise christmas song sweet dreams stream

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Drop Surprise Christmas Song "Sweet Dreams": Stream

December 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chris Martin: Coldplay Will Stop Making Music After 2025

Menu Shop Search Sale